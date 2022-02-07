1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Oozes Classic Elegance, Yours for Less Than a New Mach 1

Are you still not interested in Ford’s modern-day Mustang at all, despite its best-selling status? Well, stick around then, as we might have found the perfect classic pony car for you, if you’re into such rides.
Made in 1966, this Ford Mustang was subjected to a restoration about eight years ago, hence the showroom-fresh looks. During the process, nearly all components were given a new lease on life, and others were replaced altogether.
It has new chrome bumpers at both ends, fresh lighting units, vinyl top with rear plastic window, and some replaced floor pans. It is finished in Wimbledon White, adorned by the red trim, and contrasted by the shiny accents, and rides on 15-inch rallye wheels, with BFGoodrich tires branded in white.
Open the door, or lower the roof, and you will see the beautiful black interior. A combination of leather and cloth was used for most touchable surfaces, from the seats, and center armrest, to the door cards. This classic ‘Stang has new carpet and Mustang-embossed rubber floor mats. The owner couldn’t care less about modern infotainment systems, and that is definitely a good thing, as overall, the whole car looks like it has been sitting in a time capsule.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, you are looking at a 289-cu-in V8 engine, equipped with a Holley 600 CFM 4v carburetor, and hooked up to a Ford C4 three-speed automatic transmission, with floor shifter. Dual exhaust tips, finned aluminum valve covers/chrome breathers/14-inch chrome air cleaner, and other things are part of the build too.
This 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible is advertised on vvncc, with a buy-it-now price of $46,995, $6,405 less than the MSRP of the modern Mustang Mach 1, and $10,710 more than the Mustang GT Fastback. So, does it look like your next weekend car?
