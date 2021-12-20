1966 Ford Mustang Kept Inside for 35 Years Is a Rust-Free Unrestored Survivor

It’s not hard to find a Mustang to restore, but on the other hand, it’s impossible to find one that’s nearly flawless after all these years.
eBay user 19606164 claims they have one rare Mustang that has never been molested in any way, and what’s more, it still sports the original engine that Ford itself installed when it built the car in 1966.
In other words, this is a rare survivor that’s already prepared to serve as a daily driver, though on the other hand, it goes without saying this isn’t the right way to treat such a gem.
The Mustang comes with a 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor 2-barrel developing 200 horsepower, and the owner guarantees this engine runs just great.
This unit was one of the most popular for this model year, though some people would obviously prefer the 4-barrel for the added performance – this configuration produced 225 horsepower and was the second most powerful version after the V8 Windsor HiPo rated at 270 horsepower.
But returning to the Mustang we have here, it’s pretty clear the car isn’t the typical 1966 model that you see every day. It’s more of a time capsule, and the odometer seems to suggest it has indeed been stored inside for many years. The nearly 66,000 miles (106,000 km) on the clock are all original too.
At first glance, this Mustang requires only a small TLC to become the classic icon that’s worth a small fortune, so it’s no surprise the owner isn’t willing to let it go for pocket money. If you want to buy this Ford Mustang, you need to pay no less than $25,000, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled for those who might be interested in other deals.
The vehicle is parked in Tennessee, just in case a potential buyer wants to admire this survivor in person.
In other words, this is a rare survivor that’s already prepared to serve as a daily driver, though on the other hand, it goes without saying this isn’t the right way to treat such a gem.
The Mustang comes with a 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor 2-barrel developing 200 horsepower, and the owner guarantees this engine runs just great.
This unit was one of the most popular for this model year, though some people would obviously prefer the 4-barrel for the added performance – this configuration produced 225 horsepower and was the second most powerful version after the V8 Windsor HiPo rated at 270 horsepower.
But returning to the Mustang we have here, it’s pretty clear the car isn’t the typical 1966 model that you see every day. It’s more of a time capsule, and the odometer seems to suggest it has indeed been stored inside for many years. The nearly 66,000 miles (106,000 km) on the clock are all original too.
At first glance, this Mustang requires only a small TLC to become the classic icon that’s worth a small fortune, so it’s no surprise the owner isn’t willing to let it go for pocket money. If you want to buy this Ford Mustang, you need to pay no less than $25,000, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled for those who might be interested in other deals.
The vehicle is parked in Tennessee, just in case a potential buyer wants to admire this survivor in person.