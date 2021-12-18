4 1965 Ford Mustang Off the Road for 43 Years Hopes You'll Have a Look Under the Hood

1964 1/2 Ford Mustang Found in a Colorado Garage Is Complete and Original, Rare Interior

The 1964 1/2 Mustangs continue to be some of the most sought-after car models, especially for collectors, and it all happens for a very good reason. 24 photos



On the other hand, it’s not that easy to find a 1964 1/2 Mustang that’s still in mint condition. So the plan B is most often the purchase of a project car, followed by the full restoration that would essentially transform a rust bucket into an icon worth a small fortune.



The Mustang that we have here appears to be one of the best candidates for such a job we’ve seen lately. And it’s not just because it comes in such a good shape, but this 1964 1/2 Mustang is also complete and everything you see in the photos is fully original.



In case you’re wondering how come this is still possible after all these years, the answer is much simpler than you’d be tempted to believe. The



eBay seller



Judging from the pics included in the listing, this Mustang isn’t necessarily struggling with the rust, but this is something you should inspect in person to better assess its current condition.



The engine under the hood is a unit that was exclusively offered for the first Mustangs: the 260 (4.3-liter) Windsor 2-barrel rated at 164 horsepower. We don’t know much about its condition, however, so it’s hard to tell if it’s still starting and running. This is why a visual inspection is so important, as it’s the only way to figure out everything about the car anyway.



The owner says the car also comes with a rare interior color, and indeed, the body plate indicates trim code 89. This decodes to palomino vinyl with palomino, though as you can easily figure out from the photos, the interior needs pretty big fixes in almost every little part.



But at the end of the day, this Mustang is definitely a second chance, and there’s no doubt someone would eventually help this car to return on the road.



The auction is getting close to 20 bids at the time of writing, but the top offer isn't as high as you'd expect it to be. Someone is willing to pay nearly $4,000 for this Mustang, but on the other hand, we're pretty sure the price will go higher as the auction approaches its end.

