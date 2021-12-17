This 1966 Ford Mustang Is a Barn Find Diehards Can’t Even Dream About

3 1965 Ford Mustang Off the Road for 43 Years Hopes You'll Have a Look Under the Hood

In over 90 percent of the cases, cars that leave long-time storage hoping to get back on the road come with all kinds of problems, from a lot of rust to locked up engines that require a lot of work to be saved. 21 photos



But let’s take everything one at a time and find out together why this barn find is one in a million.



First and foremost, eBay seller



There’s absolutely no rust on the body, and this is unexpected, to say the least. Sure, we don’t know exactly how many years the car ended up spending in the barn, but on the other hand, considering it still sports the original metal, this is still something that you don’t see too often.



The body is therefore in a very solid shape, though on the other hand, the Arcadian Blue paint isn’t exactly original. Or at least, not entirely, as parts of the car have been resprayed at some point.



The interior is just as impressive as everything else, and we’re being told everything is still there. In other words, no parts are missing, and if you’ve been in the restoration business for several years, you certainly know how important this is.



Of course, the cabin still requires some fixes here and there, as there are parts that clearly show their age, but on the other hand, there’s nothing that couldn’t be saved. Maybe the carpet would have to be replaced completely, but other than that, everything appears to be in good condition anyway.



The engine under the hood is the original A-code 289 (4.7-liter) 4-barrel unit paired with a 4-speed transmission. The Windsor installed on the model year 1966 developed 225 horsepower, and the only more powerful option on this Ford Mustang was the Windsor HiPo rated at 271 horsepower.



This makes the barn find even more impressive, especially as the engine still starts and runs properly, though the carburetor appears to require some work.



So at the end of the day, what we have here isn’t just a car that’s waving goodbye to long-term storage hoping to return on the road but also a very solid Mustang that doesn’t require a ton of work.



