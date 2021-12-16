1965 Ford Mustang Off the Road for 43 Years Hopes You'll Have a Look Under the Hood

Five Awkwardly-Named Mopars You Never Knew Existed

There are several awful things that could happen to a car sitting for decades, and without a doubt, the rust that’s rapidly taking its toll is among them. 24 photos



The auction has already received 15 bids, and most likely, the number of people trying to take this Mustang home will increase as we approach the end of the digital fight. The top offer at the time of writing is $5,650, and there is no reserve in place. But at the same time, the engine under the hood can very well eventually lock up due to the many years of sleeping, and in some cases, fixing it is too much of a hassle.This Ford Mustang, however, is a surprising find that seems to have a very strong desire to return to the road.The car, which has been sitting since 1978, still comes with a working V8, with eBay seller hidealnow explaining that the engine is actually starting and running properly. As unexpected as that may be, the 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel that this Mustang was born with only required minor touches here and there to start, and now it’s ready to put the wheels in motion even on a daily basis if that’s what you want.Clearly, this 1965 Mustang doesn’t come in a mint condition, but let’s not forget the car has been off the road for no more, no less than 43 years.There’s the typical rust that you see on a car so old, but at a closer inspection, there doesn’t seem to be anything that wouldn’t be able to get fixed during a thorough restoration.The car still drives, but of course, you should still take care of the transportation, as this Mustang isn’t yet prepared to meet the tarmac of public roads.According to the data plate that’s still in a pretty good condition, the vehicle was assembled in February 1965, but of course, you should inspect everything in person, therefore also determining the overall condition much more accurately.The auction has already received 15 bids, and most likely, the number of people trying to take this Mustang home will increase as we approach the end of the digital fight. The top offer at the time of writing is $5,650, and there is no reserve in place.

