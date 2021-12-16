Shelby Mustang GT500KR Celebrates 60-Year Anniversary With Over 900 HP

Shelby is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the return of the King of the Road, the KR version of the Mustang GT500. The package is available both as an upgrade for existing Mustang GT500 models and as a new vehicle delivered in the upgraded configuration.
The Shelby GT500KR will be available starting February 2022, and the modifications implemented through this package bring at least 900 horsepower for the Mustang GT500, as well as a dedicated suspension kit, 20-inch Shelby wheels, and other improvements.
The power hike is brought by fitting a twin-screw Whipple supercharger to the 5.2-liter V8 of the Mustang GT500. Due to the 3.8-liter supercharger, its larger throttle body, a beefy intercooler, an upgraded exhaust system, a cold air intake, and upgraded pulleys, the motor provides more than 671 kW, which means more than 900 horsepower.
Sadly, Shelby does not provide specific figures for the GT500KR, but they might release more info as we move closer to the day when order books are open. So, without a 0-60 time or a top speed, it is difficult to figure out just how fast this Shelby GT500KR can be. As a reference, the stock Shelby GT500 can pull a mid-10-second quarter-mile pass.
From a driving perspective, the Shelby GT500KR should provide the King of the Road experience with a recalibrated MagneRide suspension, as well as through the addition of a set of upgraded sway bars and height-adjustable front and rear springs. The wheels fitted to this model are Shelby-specific 20-inch alloys.
When the design is concerned, the package brings a hood, front splitter, a rear diffuser, and a set of gurney flaps, all made from carbon fiber. Each model comes with a set of Shelby stripes on the side, but also elements like hood pins and even details like billet engine caps. Only some units will get the special 60th-anniversary badges that commemorate the launch of the Shelby brand.
Shelby will only offer 225 units of the Mustang GT500KR, which will be divided into 180 units for the U.S. market – and fitted with the anniversary badges, while the rest will not get those badges. Those who already own a GT500 Mustang of the 2020 or 2021 model years, do not be sad, as Shelby can fit your vehicle with its KR package.
Only 60 upgrade packages will be available, so those who have MY2020 or MY2021 Shelby GT500 models and want to fit them with the KR pack will have to hurry a bit more than those who want to buy a new vehicle already fitted with the kit.
When pricing is concerned, the 2022 Shelby GT500KR will start at $127,895, with this version being based on the 2021 Shelby GT500, which starts at $72,900.
The KR package itself is priced at $54,995, and it can be installed by Shelby technicians in Las Vegas, Nevada. Expensive? Yes, but it is a way to get a 900-horsepower Mustang that is 50-state emissions-legal and can run on 91 pump gas.
