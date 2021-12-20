Porsche 918 Hypercar With Under 1,000-Miles up Will Set the New Bar for the Market

When the Porsche 918 arrived, Chris Harris thought they wouldn't sell any of them. Now, he's featuring one of the lowest mileage examples available on his aftermarket collector car site, CollectingCars.com. Already bid to nearly $1,000,000, the 918 Spyder has under 1,000 miles on the odometer.
This plug-in hybrid is the most monsterous of the breed. Two electric motors are paired with a 4.6-liter V8 that combined, make 887-horsepower and 944 pound-feet of torque. That's good enough to rip to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 214 miles per hour.
The hybrid drivetrain is also advanced enough to drive a maximum of 18 miles without using the gasoline engine at all. Together, the Porsche 918 Spyder has a range of 420 miles. This particular example has actually had 4 different owners despite its very limited mileage.
Hilariously, the auction describes the car's history in the following fashion. "The car has evidently been largely stored rather than driven since new." No joke huh. Over its 6 year life, it's gone an average of just 161 miles each year.
That would be like driving from L.A. to Ventura and then back. No sightseeing or anything else. In the case of this car which lives in Canada, it would be like going from its home in Toronto to Niagra Falls and back. Not exactly a long trip. And remember, that's per year.
It's sad to see such a pinnacle of automotive engineering just sitting around and wasting away to one extent or another. At the same time, such a low mileage example should set the bar for the rest of the 918 Spyder market. It could even influence the pricing of the other two halo cars it came out with, the McLaren P1, and the Ferrari LaFerrari.
