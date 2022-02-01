autoevolution
Teenager's 1966 Mustang Packs JDM Surprise Under the Hood, Blasphemy on a Whole New Level
More than a few vocal classic muscle car enthusiasts of the old guard scoff at anyone who even attempts to modify anything on the classic American. As a result, these kinds of people sit perpetually at odds with younger folks.

1 Feb 2022, 20:18 UTC ·
Why is this? Ostensibly, it's because younger people tend to prioritize novel and unique forms of transportation over numbers-matching originals. But, in all fairness, the 289 cubic-inch Cleveland V8 under the hood of Jarred Willey's great-grandmother's 1966 Ford Mustang was never much to write home about. 

But even by most engine swap enthusiasts' standards, putting a turbocharged Honda K-24 inline-four under the hood may be a bridge too far for some people. But not for Jarred, it would seem. So, when the then 16-year-old was first bequeathed his family heirloom 1966 Mustang, he decided to build something one-of-a-kind.

He started by releasing the 289 Cleveland engine from its home of 50-plus years, deleting the stock engine, transmission, motor mounts, and so much more besides until the car wasn't much more than a bare shell. One that could receive all the JDM hardware enthusiasts drool over.

We're talking about an engine block and heads derived from the famed K24A engine, known for tolerating insane power boost numbers without exploding. It sits on motor mounts salvaged from a Honda S2000 frame that allows the engine to sit inside a cavernous engine bay designed for thumping great V8s securely.

A modified K20 oil pump pulls double duty to ensure that the oil pressure is always stable. The GTX3485RS ball-bearing turbocharger is hooked to a 44 mm wastegate for that certified JDM classic turbo sound. The engine is tuned for E85 through Bosch 2200 cc E85 injectors from a Deatchwerks DW400 E85 fuel pump.

A professionally installed Hondata KPro V4 ECU tune keeps everything running smoothly. Power is fed through a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission mated with a PMC Motorsport adapter to a 250 mm flywheel. This then sends power to the rear wheels, where an eight-inch rear axle with a GMC Yukon SUV awaits your right foot's command.

The amount of custom fabrication and DIY magic that went into this project is astonishing, especially since the man behind it was only a teenager when he started down this journey. Everything inside the interior, from the seats to the carpets and even the metal around the transmission tunnel, needed to be removed. Just to make sure everything underneath could fit correctly.

The interior was then put back together around the newly installed manual shifter. It's the kind of custom fabrication that overly-vocal muscle car snobs only wish they could do themselves. Jarred even went as far as to add his own custom quarter-panel scoops to give his creation a more menacing look. The custom intercooler and front spoiler were both at least partially installed all by himself.

It's a level of craftsmanship so unexpected of a teenager that some older muscle car fans are even starting to warm up to it. Just check out one of the comments from Jarred's latest startup videos on Instagram.

"I'm a Mustang guy, and my kids are into Hondas. This car is BADASS! Got a K24 in the garage and thought about how to put it into a Stang for a father and sons project. Kept trying to figure out how to match up to a Tremec trans, but way cheaper how you did it to Nissan! Watching this build is siiick!," the name-witheld commenter said.

If this old-timer can put his biases aside, there's no reason others won't either when they see just how much work Jarred put into making it. It's a delight to showcase such a talented young mechanic. Best of luck to Jarred in
his build.

Check back soon for more custom build showcases right here on autoevolution.
