Teenager's 1966 Mustang Packs JDM Surprise Under the Hood, Blasphemy on a Whole New Level

Why is this? Ostensibly, it's because younger people tend to prioritize novel and unique forms of transportation over numbers-matching originals. But, in all fairness, the 289 cubic-inch Cleveland V8 under the hood of Jarred Willey's great-grandmother's 1966 Ford Mustang was never much to write home about.
But even by most engine swap enthusiasts' standards, putting a turbocharged Honda K-24 inline-four under the hood may be a bridge too far for some people. But not for Jarred, it would seem. So, when the then 16-year-old was first bequeathed his family heirloom 1966 Mustang, he decided to build something one-of-a-kind.
He started by releasing the 289 Cleveland engine from its home of 50-plus years, deleting the stock engine, transmission, motor mounts, and so much more besides until the car wasn't much more than a bare shell. One that could receive all the JDM hardware enthusiasts drool over.
We're talking about an engine block and heads derived from the famed K24A engine, known for tolerating insane power boost numbers without exploding. It sits on motor mounts salvaged from a Honda S2000 frame that allows the engine to sit inside a cavernous engine bay designed for thumping great V8s securely.
A professionally installed Hondata KPro V4 ECU tune keeps everything running smoothly. Power is fed through a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission mated with a PMC Motorsport adapter to a 250 mm flywheel. This then sends power to the rear wheels, where an eight-inch rear axle with a GMC Yukon SUV awaits your right foot's command.
The amount of custom fabrication and DIY magic that went into this project is astonishing, especially since the man behind it was only a teenager when he started down this journey. Everything inside the interior, from the seats to the carpets and even the metal around the transmission tunnel, needed to be removed. Just to make sure everything underneath could fit correctly.
The interior was then put back together around the newly installed manual shifter. It's the kind of custom fabrication that overly-vocal muscle car snobs only wish they could do themselves. Jarred even went as far as to add his own custom quarter-panel scoops to give his creation a more menacing look. The custom intercooler and front spoiler were both at least partially installed all by himself.
"I'm a Mustang guy, and my kids are into Hondas. This car is BADASS! Got a K24 in the garage and thought about how to put it into a Stang for a father and sons project. Kept trying to figure out how to match up to a Tremec trans, but way cheaper how you did it to Nissan! Watching this build is siiick!," the name-witheld commenter said.
If this old-timer can put his biases aside, there's no reason others won't either when they see just how much work Jarred put into making it. It's a delight to showcase such a talented young mechanic. Best of luck to Jarred in
his build.
