Ford Mustang Keeps Its Crown, Still Is the World's Best-Selling Sports Car

This Saturday, the Ford Mustang is celebrating its 57th birthday and what better way to celebrate than taking the crown for the best-selling sports car, for the second year in a row? 6 photos



The strongest global market for Mustang continues to remain the U.S., with three-quarters of the total number coming from here. Europe comes next in line, with sales in Hungary going up 68.8 percent last year. Numbers also went up for countries such as the Netherlands with 38.5 percent, Denmark with 12.5 percent, the Czech Republic with 5.6 percent, and Austria with 4 percent.



EVs hit a new record sales in the first quarter of 2021. Thanks to this trend, the SUV exceeded sales expectations in February and March, totaling 6,614 units and scoring third place for highest-selling electric car model in the U.S. Nearly 70 percent of Mach-E buyers came from competitive brands, according to Ford.



“Mustang enthusiasts love their performance cars, and they showed that yet again,” said in a statement Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer, Ford Motor Company. “In a challenging year for the entire auto industry because of the global pandemic, Mustang performed very well, increasing its share in the global sports car segment.” With the health crisis still raging in the U.S. and elsewhere, the Ford Mustang still surpassed the sales expectations for the first quarter of 2021, and kept its title of the best-selling sports coupe for the time being.The sales for the range's high-performance Bullitt and Shelby GT350, Shelby GT350R, and Shelby GT500 models put Ford at the top of the segment with 80,577 global sales in 2020, and 17,244 sales in first quarter of 2021 on the U.S market. The total represents 15.1 percent of the overall sports coupe market, and it comes as no surprise given how for the last five years Ford Mustang won the best-seller title in this class.The strongest global market for Mustang continues to remain the U.S., with three-quarters of the total number coming from here. Europe comes next in line, with sales in Hungary going up 68.8 percent last year. Numbers also went up for countries such as the Netherlands with 38.5 percent, Denmark with 12.5 percent, the Czech Republic with 5.6 percent, and Austria with 4 percent.EVs hit a new record sales in the first quarter of 2021. Thanks to this trend, the Mustang Mach-E all-electricexceeded sales expectations in February and March, totaling 6,614 units and scoring third place for highest-selling electric car model in the U.S. Nearly 70 percent of Mach-E buyers came from competitive brands, according to Ford.“Mustang enthusiasts love their performance cars, and they showed that yet again,” said in a statement Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer, Ford Motor Company. “In a challenging year for the entire auto industry because of the global pandemic, Mustang performed very well, increasing its share in the global sports car segment.”

