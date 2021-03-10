The Longest Driven Journey Is in a 1982 Toyota Land Cruiser, a Wanderlust Dream

2021 Ford Mustang “GT Hatchback” Rendering Looks Very Wrong

Remember the Mustang II from the post-1973 Malaise Era? That sorry excuse of a pony car introduced the three-door fastback body style to the Ford Mustang, which carried over to the Fox-body third generation. 35 photos SUV is based on the C2 vehicle architecture that underpins the Euro-spec Focus and Escape crossover.



A smaller brother of the Mach-E is rumored to launch in the near future with Volkswagen bits and pieces, including the MEB platform for electric automobiles. That said, take a look at



It’s a retina-burning design study, one that is probably meant to bring awareness to how the Mustang can be diluted in search of new customers. Ford is looking to improve its market share in the Old Continent, but



The only good piece of news here is rear-wheel drive because the Volkswagen MEB was developed for rear- and all-wheel-drive applications. In the ID.3 and ID.4, the most a single e-motor can offer is 150 kW or 201 horsepower.



It’s not bad for a compact-sized car, but not great either if you remember that Mustang stands for performance as well. Even the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is more powerful, and filling up the tank with gasoline takes far less time than waiting for the 77- kWh battery to juice up from a fast-charging station.



