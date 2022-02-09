Almost-New 1970 Ford Mustang Is All-Original and Unrestored, Amazing Time Capsule

A 1970 Ford Mustang that’s almost a new car comes with the magic mix that will probably catch the attention of any collector out there in just a second. The car is entirely original, comes in pristine condition, and has never been restored.
This Mustang was originally owned by a catholic priest from Ontario, Canada, but the car has always been properly taken care of. And you can easily tell this is true by simply browsing the photo gallery, as everything (and when we say everything, we really mean it) is in perfect condition.
The interior looks fantastic, and the seatbelts even have the original plastic that was installed by Ford and supposed to be removed when the car was delivered to the customer.
The Mustang has never seen the rain or any other bad weather, eBay seller perkinsrestoration claims, and of course, there’s absolutely no sign of rust or anything like that. The paint looks mind-blowing, just like on a completely new car manufactured in 2022.
Now, all of the above would make perfect sense on a restored car, and of course, this isn’t necessarily something that uncommon. But as we said earlier, this 1970 Mustang has never been restored, so everything is in the same condition as on day one.
This is without a doubt an amazing time capsule, and the odometer serves as the living proof the Mustang was mostly used for occasional drives. There are just 24,000 miles (38,600 km) on the clock, obviously all original.
As for the engine under the hood, this Mustang is powered by a 302 (4.9-liter) small block with 210 horsepower. This was the standard V8 for the 1970 Mustang, but the car could also be ordered with a 351 (5.8-liter) in either 2-barrel or 4-barrel configuration, depending on the purchased version. Cobra and Boss models obviously came with upgraded power, with the top-of-the-line 429 (7.0-liter) 4-barrel developing 375 horsepower.
Unsurprisingly, this Mustang won’t sell cheap, as the owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $65,000. The car is parked in Juneau, Wisconsin, if you want to see it live.
The interior looks fantastic, and the seatbelts even have the original plastic that was installed by Ford and supposed to be removed when the car was delivered to the customer.
The Mustang has never seen the rain or any other bad weather, eBay seller perkinsrestoration claims, and of course, there’s absolutely no sign of rust or anything like that. The paint looks mind-blowing, just like on a completely new car manufactured in 2022.
Now, all of the above would make perfect sense on a restored car, and of course, this isn’t necessarily something that uncommon. But as we said earlier, this 1970 Mustang has never been restored, so everything is in the same condition as on day one.
This is without a doubt an amazing time capsule, and the odometer serves as the living proof the Mustang was mostly used for occasional drives. There are just 24,000 miles (38,600 km) on the clock, obviously all original.
As for the engine under the hood, this Mustang is powered by a 302 (4.9-liter) small block with 210 horsepower. This was the standard V8 for the 1970 Mustang, but the car could also be ordered with a 351 (5.8-liter) in either 2-barrel or 4-barrel configuration, depending on the purchased version. Cobra and Boss models obviously came with upgraded power, with the top-of-the-line 429 (7.0-liter) 4-barrel developing 375 horsepower.
Unsurprisingly, this Mustang won’t sell cheap, as the owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $65,000. The car is parked in Juneau, Wisconsin, if you want to see it live.