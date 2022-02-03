1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Sitting for 35 Years Flexes a Mysterious Engine Under the Hood

The Mustang Mach 1 is obviously one of the iconic models that typically get lots of attention in the restoration world, and it’s really no wonder why.
Launched for the model year 1969 as a performance-oriented Mustang, the Mach 1 was only offered on the 2-door fastback, with the production getting close to 72,500 units for its first year on the market.
The Mach 1 that we have here looks to be a solid candidate for a full restoration, though, on the other hand, the car comes with a bunch of mysterious tidbits that we’ll be trying to decrypt in the next few paragraphs.
First and foremost, let’s state the obvious and say there’s obviously some rust here and there, and it’ll need to be fixed as soon as possible. The rust, however, isn’t surprising, as the folks over at MachIVMotors (machivmotors on eBay) claim the car has been sitting for 35 years.
In other words, this Mach 1 was last on the road back in 1987, so it comes with the typical rust for a car that’s been ignored for so long.
The engine under the hood is a mysterious unit that still turns over. According to the VIN, this Mach 1 was born with the optional 351 (5.8-liter) 2-barrel with 250 horsepower – this is an H-code Windsor unit exclusive for this model year, as Ford then introduced the Cleveland for MY 1970.
The other options on the 1969 Mach 1 were the M-coded 4-barrel Windsor with 290 horsepower, as well as the 390 (6.4-liter) FE developing a total of 320 horsepower.
However, we don’t know if this is the original unit (there’s a chance it is) and whether it has ever been rebuilt or not (most likely, it hasn’t, given the car has been sitting for so long).
Clearly, this Mach 1 deserves to get back on the road, as it could eventually become a genuine piece of automotive history if the restoration is done right. Unsurprisingly, the Mustang won’t sell for cheap, as the sellers hope to get no less than $29,000 for it.
The Mach 1 that we have here looks to be a solid candidate for a full restoration, though, on the other hand, the car comes with a bunch of mysterious tidbits that we’ll be trying to decrypt in the next few paragraphs.
First and foremost, let’s state the obvious and say there’s obviously some rust here and there, and it’ll need to be fixed as soon as possible. The rust, however, isn’t surprising, as the folks over at MachIVMotors (machivmotors on eBay) claim the car has been sitting for 35 years.
In other words, this Mach 1 was last on the road back in 1987, so it comes with the typical rust for a car that’s been ignored for so long.
The engine under the hood is a mysterious unit that still turns over. According to the VIN, this Mach 1 was born with the optional 351 (5.8-liter) 2-barrel with 250 horsepower – this is an H-code Windsor unit exclusive for this model year, as Ford then introduced the Cleveland for MY 1970.
The other options on the 1969 Mach 1 were the M-coded 4-barrel Windsor with 290 horsepower, as well as the 390 (6.4-liter) FE developing a total of 320 horsepower.
However, we don’t know if this is the original unit (there’s a chance it is) and whether it has ever been rebuilt or not (most likely, it hasn’t, given the car has been sitting for so long).
Clearly, this Mach 1 deserves to get back on the road, as it could eventually become a genuine piece of automotive history if the restoration is done right. Unsurprisingly, the Mustang won’t sell for cheap, as the sellers hope to get no less than $29,000 for it.