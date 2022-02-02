Legend Says That the Sharkstang Can Smell Curbs From a Mile Away

Aptly known as the wheel curber in some circles, or crowd ki!!er in others, according to the owner of a car that made its way to our LOL category in early December, the Ford Mustang has made a fierce reputation for itself as a blood-thirsty beast.
And what better way to emphasize its nature than by turning it into a 3,500-pound or so shark, right? Case in point, meet one red and black example that inevitably ended up in Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread earlier this week.
It has ‘baby shark’ teeth, and an eponymous decal on the windshield that we’ll pretend we haven’t seen, for the obvious song-related reason. This Mustang, which is apparently a GT, meaning that it packs the more appealing 5.0-liter V8 rather than the 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine, sports several fins on the red and black body.
We are definitely against shark finning, but this is one that deserves to have its fins removed, boiled, and thrown into a soup, if they weren’t made of plastic, fiberglass, carbon, or whatever material people tuning their cars use these days.
Since we’ve hit a controversial topic, we might as well mention that we wouldn’t touch the phone of the person who took the picture of the Sharkstang in a parking lot, apparently somewhere in the U.S. of A., if our life depended on it. And we hope we do not have to explain why, do we?
Now, we’ll end the crazy Mustang builds story in a more positive manner, by reminding you about a jacked-up example that we wrote about last summer. That one is both controversial and equally cool, as its new suspension, chunky rubber, and other mods make it look like a desert rally racer. If you missed it, then make sure to check it out here, after glancing at the Sharkstang, of course.
