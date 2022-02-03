Ford's Mach-E Digitally Morphs Into the Mustang It Was Always Meant to Be

Even though it was deemed as a good alternative to the likes of other zero-emission crossovers, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has always had a big problem, and it is related to its name.
You see, despite being marketed as a Mustang, there is no muscle car hiding under its high-riding hat. Thus, the use of the ultra-famous moniker has earned it quite a lot of criticism.
But what if the electric Mustang was actually a Mustang? With that question in mind, TheSketchMonkey set out to rearrange the pixels of the Mach-E, turning it into the all-quiet pony car it was always meant to be.
The rendering, shared on social media earlier this week, builds on the muscle car’s foundation, adding some design elements from the Mustang Mach-E, such as the taillights, which have been adapted to the new body style, shape of the rear bumper, and, well, that’s about it. Elsewhere, the digital illustration pretty much looks like the next-generation model, which, by the way, is in the making.
Expected to launch for the 2023 or 2024 model year, depending on whom you ask, the brand’s upcoming Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger fighter is understood to pack the same 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost, and 5.0-liter V8 engines as the current one, albeit with electrification. The larger unit might feature a twin-motor setup, driving the front wheels, whereas the ICE could power the rear axle. This would not only make it more frugal compared to its predecessor, but it would also be an all-weather warrior.
Hopefully, Ford will significantly improve its cornering, because that is the only way it can escape the ‘wheel curber’ status that it has achieved over the years, as basically countless examples have been filmed showing off in all sorts of environments and then crashing a few moments later.
