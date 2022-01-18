2024 Ford Mustang GT Spied With 255/40 R19 Pirelli All-Season Tires

Originally rumored to enter production in May 2020, the seventh-gen Mustang was postponed to 2021, then 2022, and subsequently 2023 as a 2024 model. Truth be told, nobody except Ford knows what’s going on.
But despite this hearsay, Ford is currently testing production-bodied test mules with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote. The latest prototype snapped by the carparazzi “had a definite V8 rumble,” and obviously enough, cold weather also translates to all-season tires. To whom it may concern, the featured GT flaunts Pirelli P-Zero Nero 255/40 R19 tires.
Pictured on the public roads just outside the Dearborn-based automaker’s development center, the S650 is also fitted with the 10-spoke ebony black-painted wheels of the S550. The hardpoints and wheelbase also suggest an evolution of the S550 platform rather than a ground-up redesign, but we may be mistaken here because there’s conflicting information in that regard. On the one hand, some people are looking forward to the CD6 of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. And secondly, other people expect the Mustang-specific platform with various bits and pieces from the CD6.
Regardless of what’s hiding under the camouflage and body shell, the independent rear suspension is easily identifiable. Only the Cobra Jet drag racer features a solid rear axle, which is utmost necessary for straight-line performance because the axle housing works as a brace, among others.
Turning our attention back to the oily bits, Ford may break the mold by offering hybrid or plug-in powertrains based on the four-pot EcoBoost and eight-cylinder Coyote. The 5.2-liter Predator will reportedly soldier on without any sort of electrical assistance, and gossips further advocate for all-wheel drive in order to maximize traction over the quarter-mile run.
On an ending note, the most valuable piece of information we have on the S650 comes from a job listing from the Ford Motor Company. Back in February 2020, the Blue Oval was looking for a wind/road noise and air leakage plant vehicle team engineer who would work on the 2023 S650.
Indeed, the seventh-generation Mustang was a 2023 model back then.
Pictured on the public roads just outside the Dearborn-based automaker’s development center, the S650 is also fitted with the 10-spoke ebony black-painted wheels of the S550. The hardpoints and wheelbase also suggest an evolution of the S550 platform rather than a ground-up redesign, but we may be mistaken here because there’s conflicting information in that regard. On the one hand, some people are looking forward to the CD6 of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. And secondly, other people expect the Mustang-specific platform with various bits and pieces from the CD6.
Regardless of what’s hiding under the camouflage and body shell, the independent rear suspension is easily identifiable. Only the Cobra Jet drag racer features a solid rear axle, which is utmost necessary for straight-line performance because the axle housing works as a brace, among others.
Turning our attention back to the oily bits, Ford may break the mold by offering hybrid or plug-in powertrains based on the four-pot EcoBoost and eight-cylinder Coyote. The 5.2-liter Predator will reportedly soldier on without any sort of electrical assistance, and gossips further advocate for all-wheel drive in order to maximize traction over the quarter-mile run.
On an ending note, the most valuable piece of information we have on the S650 comes from a job listing from the Ford Motor Company. Back in February 2020, the Blue Oval was looking for a wind/road noise and air leakage plant vehicle team engineer who would work on the 2023 S650.
Indeed, the seventh-generation Mustang was a 2023 model back then.