4 Matt Farah Drives The Mustang Mach-E With Nearly 500 Horsepower

3 Ford Mustang Mach-E Comes in Dead Last During Police Vehicle Test

2 Prices of the Ford Mustang Mach-E Are Going Up Across the Board, Blame the Chip Crisis

1 Ford Wants to Sell 200,000 Mustang Mach-E Units per Year by 2023, Triple Compared to Now

More on this:

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets More Battery, Range Unlocked

The updated Ford Mustang Mach-E gets a higher usable battery capacity and the range bonus that comes with that for the model year 2022. Other updates include new colors and more standard equipment. 8 photos



The biggest change for the 2022 model year seems to be the



This doesn’t mean the customers who opt for other Mustang Mach-E versions will not benefit from the update. In the case of California Route 1 grade, we have the optional all-wheel-drive system, as well as the standard heated front seats and steering wheel. In the meantime, the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance will only get a black painted roof as standard. Besides, the Grabber Blue Metallic and Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat are now available on all models, while the Iced Blue Silver Metallic paint is new to the 2022 model year.



More important to Ford customers are the battery upgrades. It appears the Mustang Mach-E with Standard Range has 70 kWh of usable energy now (up from 68 kWh) while the Extended Range versions have 91 kWh usable energy (up from 88 kWh). Although Ford doesn’t say it, the new battery capacities go along with some efficiency improvements, as the new estimates for EPA-range go beyond the 3% increase in energy content.2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E EPA-Estimated range:

Select SR RWD - 247 mi (397 km) - up by 17 mi (27 km)/7.4% from 230 mi

Select SR AWD - 224 mi (360 km) - up by 13 mi (21 km)/6.2% from 211 mi

Premium SR RWD - 247 mi (397 km) - up by 17 mi (27 km)/7.4% from 230 mi

Premium SR AWD - 224 mi (360 km) - up by 13 mi (21 km)/6.2% from 211 mi

Premium ER RWD - 303 mi (488 km) - up by 3 mi (5 km)/1.0% from 300 mi

Premium ER AWD - 277 mi (446 km) - up by 7 mi (11 km)/2.6% from 270 mi

California Route 1 ER RWD - 314 mi (505 km) - up by 9 mi (14 km)/3.0% from 305 mi

California Route 1 ER AWD - 312 mi (502 km) - new

GT ER AWD - 270 mi (434 km) - no change

GT Performance ER AWD - 260 mi (418 km) - no change Ford’s fairly successful electric crossover, the Mustang Mach-E, is heading for its second year on the market with minor updates to make it more dangerous to its rivals, the VW ID.4, Tesla Model Y, and the like. The key changes include more standard features as well as more usable battery across the board in an attempt to make the recent price increase more palatable The biggest change for the 2022 model year seems to be the new white-on-white styling pack that was announced back in August as the Ice White Edition Appearance Package. As we already know, this pack will only be available on the Premium grade.This doesn’t mean the customers who opt for other Mustang Mach-E versions will not benefit from the update. In the case of California Route 1 grade, we have the optional all-wheel-drive system, as well as the standard heated front seats and steering wheel. In the meantime, the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance will only get a black painted roof as standard. Besides, the Grabber Blue Metallic and Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat are now available on all models, while the Iced Blue Silver Metallic paint is new to the 2022 model year.More important to Ford customers are the battery upgrades. It appears the Mustang Mach-E with Standard Range has 70of usable energy now (up from 68 kWh) while the Extended Range versions have 91 kWh usable energy (up from 88 kWh). Although Ford doesn’t say it, the new battery capacities go along with some efficiency improvements, as the new estimates for EPA-range go beyond the 3% increase in energy content.Select SR RWD - 247 mi (397 km) - up by 17 mi (27 km)/7.4% from 230 miSelect SR- 224 mi (360 km) - up by 13 mi (21 km)/6.2% from 211 miPremium SR RWD - 247 mi (397 km) - up by 17 mi (27 km)/7.4% from 230 miPremium SR AWD - 224 mi (360 km) - up by 13 mi (21 km)/6.2% from 211 miPremium ER RWD - 303 mi (488 km) - up by 3 mi (5 km)/1.0% from 300 miPremium ER AWD - 277 mi (446 km) - up by 7 mi (11 km)/2.6% from 270 miCalifornia Route 1 ER RWD - 314 mi (505 km) - up by 9 mi (14 km)/3.0% from 305 miCalifornia Route 1 ER AWD - 312 mi (502 km) - newGT ER AWD - 270 mi (434 km) - no changeGT Performance ER AWD - 260 mi (418 km) - no change

load press release