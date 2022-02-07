1970 Ford Mustang Fastback True Barn Find Is Complete, Original, and Ridiculously Cool

A Ford Mustang described by its owner as a “true barn find” is now fighting for a second chance to get back on the road, seemingly after spending a long time in storage.
eBay seller primegatorsllc hasn’t provided any specifics on the barn find tidbit, but on the other hand, if the Mustang has indeed spent a long time away from humanity, the conditions it had to deal with weren’t necessarily the worst.
This is because the Mustang still flexes a rather solid shape, at least judging by the photos included in the auction that’s scheduled to end in just a few hours.
A real fastback, this Mustang was born with a V8 engine under the hood. The seller claims it’s an F-code Mustang, and the VIN indeed confirms the car rolled off the assembly line with a 302 (4.9-liter) small-block V8 under the hood.
When equipped with a 2-barrel carburetor, this unit developed 210 horsepower for both MY 1969 and 1970, but on the other hand, Ford also offered a 4-barrel version on the Boss models. This time, however, the power output was raised to no less than 290 horsepower.
The seller says the engine is free and still turns over, so in theory, it can still be saved.
However, the best thing about this Mustang is that it’s still complete. In other words, nothing big is missing, so if you’re looking for an easy project, this seems to be a good choice.
On the other hand, winning the auction doesn’t seem to be an easy business. The bidding war has already reached $12,000, and with just a few hours left until the Mustang would find a new home, it’s pretty clear you’ll have to spend big cash on the car.
The Mustang is currently parked in North Port, Florida, and given it no longer runs, the buyer will also have to take care of towing.
