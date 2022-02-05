1972 Ford Mustang Fastback Barn Find Hides Something Totally Unexpected Under the Hood

Finding a Mustang that’s worth restoring shouldn’t be too hard given there are so many of them posted online. However, finding one that’s an easy project is much more difficult, especially if the car in question has been sitting for many years in storage.
The 1972 fastback that we have here seems to qualify for such an ambitious project, even after spending 29 years in a barn.
Posted on Craigslist, the car was born with a 351 (5.7-liter) engine under the hood, but that unit is gone now. This is because in charge of putting the wheels in motion is now a surprising 460 (7.5-liter) that Ford used on other models, including the Lincoln Continental. The photos, however, show a 429 (7.0-liter), so most likely, that engine is gone too.
In case you’re trying to figure out the reason for this engine swap, the seller explains the car was previously owned by a teen who pushed the Mustang to the limit on the drag strip. So the 460 was specifically supposed to make the car a small rocket, and in some regards, this is exactly what it became.
The owner explains the car was able to run the quarter-mile in just 12 seconds, and this is quite an achievement on a 1972 Mustang.
In the standard configuration on the Lincoln Continental, the 460 developed 212 horsepower, down from 365 horsepower on the previous generation of the same car. The Continental Mark IV was, therefore, able to reach a maximum speed of 190 kph (120 mph), with a 0-97 kph (0-60 mph) acceleration time in 10.8 seconds.
The overall condition of this Mustang isn’t necessarily bad. The rust doesn’t seem to be a big concern, and the interior is still the original one with no rips. The paint you see on the body is also the original one in a good shape.
In storage since 1993, this Mustang is now searching for a new owner to bring it back to the road. The car can be yours if you’re willing to pay $12,000, and for a visual inspection, you just need to head over to Wyandotte, Cincinnati.
