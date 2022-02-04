Rare Twin Turbo 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca Edition Is a Fire Breathing Monster

Even though it may not be the most critically acclaimed muscle car, the fifth-generation Mustang still managed to produce a great number of spectacular variants, among them the Boss 302 Laguna Seca edition, designed to bridge the gap between the regular Boss 302 and the Boss 302R.
It featured loads of track-focused improvements, such as the Recaro sports seats, Torsen limited-slip differential (both standard, unlike on the Boss 302), revised suspension with unique spring and damper rates, Ford Racing brakes and more.
The Laguna Seca model also doesn’t have its rear seats, having been replaced by a cross-car X-brace, providing drivers with increased structural rigidity.
This one, #65 of 767 Laguna Seca Edition cars built for the 2012 model year, is up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, boasting a black exterior with red accents (roof, mirror caps, rear spoiler, grille accents), plus C-stripes. Of course, it also gets Laguna Seca badging, a front splitter and 19-inch split-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.
Inside, you’ll find the previously mentioned Recaro seats, trimmed in Charcoal Black cloth. Other highlights include air conditioning, Boss 302-branded floor mats, Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and a trio of auxiliary gauges mounted on top of the dashboard.
Now the engine. It is of course a 5.0-liter V8, except here it’s been fitted with a Hellion twin turbo kit, rocking a pair of Precision turbochargers, to go with Turbosmart external wastegates and blow-off valves.
When last dyno-tested, this car put down 598 horsepower and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque, which is quite an improvement over its previous 412 hp and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torque. All that grunt is then sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.
Food for thought: it wouldn’t take much effort to extract even more horsepower from this thing. What an absolute beast.
