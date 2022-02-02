“Venomized” Ford Mustang Boss Might Seek Carnage Among Mopar and GM Symbiotes

Say what you will about comic book-based Hollywood movies. But one thing is for sure. They do touch everything in our daily lives. Even some of the rides we see out on the streets. Cammed, bagged, and supercharged.
Spider-Man fans already know very well about the saga of archenemy Venom turning into more of an anti-hero figure that is doing good... their way. Remember, this is an alien symbiote bonding with a human host, so there are two of them in there. Just like it is the case with this “Venomized” Ford Mustang Boss 302.
Actually, on second thought, there is quite a split-personality party in there. The car, its passionate owner, Venom, and its serial-killer/spawn child Cletus Kasady/Carnage enemy. Plus, all the people that made it happen. Yes, it gets confusing, so better go watch Tom Hardy’s two appearances as Venom if you do not want to sift through countless Marvel comic books.
Anyway, let us get back to the case in point. Which is a second-generation Boss 302 that went through a total makeover. Both in CGI form and then, using the visualization form, in the real world. Although it might certainly not be everyone’s cup of tea, we are happy to report this project neatly graduated from rendering to reality. There are so few of them out there that we need to treat them like precious stuff (Gollum pun intended).
As for the Mustang, it would have stood out in any crowd even without the Venom vs. Carnage wrap livery. Sure, that one is going to make it the soul of any Sony/Marvel party. But it is also going to be a darling of the customization community. Complete with its JDM-inspired Shirokai widebody kit, bagged suspension, as well as the cammed and supercharged V8 engine!
Now, let us sift through the CGI work of yagodesign_eu, the car template from wrapwizards, and see what the craftspeople from srtkillerbee and empirevinylco did with the money from owner s197_venom. Complete with a couple of videos (embedded below), to put everything into the proper cold start/photoshoot perspective!
Actually, on second thought, there is quite a split-personality party in there. The car, its passionate owner, Venom, and its serial-killer/spawn child Cletus Kasady/Carnage enemy. Plus, all the people that made it happen. Yes, it gets confusing, so better go watch Tom Hardy’s two appearances as Venom if you do not want to sift through countless Marvel comic books.
Anyway, let us get back to the case in point. Which is a second-generation Boss 302 that went through a total makeover. Both in CGI form and then, using the visualization form, in the real world. Although it might certainly not be everyone’s cup of tea, we are happy to report this project neatly graduated from rendering to reality. There are so few of them out there that we need to treat them like precious stuff (Gollum pun intended).
As for the Mustang, it would have stood out in any crowd even without the Venom vs. Carnage wrap livery. Sure, that one is going to make it the soul of any Sony/Marvel party. But it is also going to be a darling of the customization community. Complete with its JDM-inspired Shirokai widebody kit, bagged suspension, as well as the cammed and supercharged V8 engine!
Now, let us sift through the CGI work of yagodesign_eu, the car template from wrapwizards, and see what the craftspeople from srtkillerbee and empirevinylco did with the money from owner s197_venom. Complete with a couple of videos (embedded below), to put everything into the proper cold start/photoshoot perspective!