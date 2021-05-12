2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Is a Stunner in Competition Orange, Has Just 6K Miles

The Webb Telescope Opens Its 21-Feet Golden Mirror for the Last Time on Earth

When Ford brought back the Boss 302 moniker in 2012, it knew buyers would see it as being more desirable than the GT-spec on which it was based. It featured the GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit but enhanced with an upgraded intake, forged rotating assembly, CNC ported heads, and revised camshafts. 35 photos



When it was new, this Mustang cost $43,575 (options included), and we wouldn’t be shocked if the highest bidder ends up grabbing it for less than its original MSRP. Instead of 412 hp, it went on to put down 444 hp to go with 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels via a six-speed MT-82 manual gearbox. Other changes included higher-rate coil springs, stiffer suspension, a lower ride height (by 0.4 inches up front), plus an aero package very similar to that of the Boss 302R race car.As fans of the Boss 302, we’d like to bring this low-mileage example to your attention, getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer . It’s got just 6,000 miles (9,650 km) on the clock and is number 845 out of a reported 4,016 units built for the 2012 model year.The exterior is finished in a vibrant Competition Orange , to go with a contrasting black roof, black hood stripe, black reverse-C stripes, blacked-out grille, and the staggered-width 19-inch black wheels wearing Pirelli P Zero tires. Even the Brembo calipers are black, with orange lettering. Very impressive so far.Moving on to the cabin, we spot Charcoal Black cloth upholstery on the seats and door panels, Recaro sports seats with Boss 302 embroidery, power windows, air conditioning, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, embroidered floor mats, unique scuff plates, and a unique black shift knob.Fifth-gen Boss 302 Mustangs often tend to look a bit too flashy. This one, however, despite its bright orange exterior, makes really good use of its black accents. We could argue that the car wouldn’t have looked this good if everything was flipped—black exterior with orange accents.When it was new, this Mustang cost $43,575 (options included), and we wouldn’t be shocked if the highest bidder ends up grabbing it for less than its original MSRP.

