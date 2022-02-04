1967 Dodge Coronet R/T Drag Races 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle, the Underdog Wins

When it comes to classic muscle car drag racing, it's the battles between the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette, and Plymouth Barracuda that get all the attention. But this footage proves that a Chevy Chevelle vs Dodge Coronet encounter can be just as exciting.
Produced from 1963 to 1977, the Chevelle is also an iconic member of the golden muscle car era. And even though Chevy didn't offer the 427- and 454-cubic-inch (7.0- and 7.4-liter) big blocks until the late 1960s, the first-gen midsize also came with a high-performance package.
The Super Stock bundle debuted for the 1964 model year and was offered with a 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 good for up to 375 horsepower in 1966. This 1965 example isn't an SS396, but the 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small-block under the hood is good for a very solid 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet (488 Nm) of torque.
In the other corner, we have a 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T. Downsized from full-size to intermediate in 1965, the Coronet was also sold with a wide variety of V8 mills during the fifth generation. Options included the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi and the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB "Magnum." The latter was as potent as the race-spec Hemi, but it came with a whopping 375 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of twist on tap.
On paper, it sure looks like the Coronet should win this one. However, the gearboxes, rear axle ratios, and the upgrades permitted by the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race (PSMCDR) series also play a key role here.
And once the lights go green, it becomes apparent that the Chevelle is actually quicker down the quarter-mile. The Chevy gets in front easily and maintains its lead until it crosses the finish line, posting a 14.18-second ET. The Coronet needs 14.8 clicks to cover the distance.
The second round sees the Chevelle run a bit slower and the Coronet improves on its previous benchmark, but the SS takes the win again with a 14.3-second ET. The Dodge driver settles for a 14.61-click run. Watch it all unfold in the video below. The actual racing starts at the 3:00-minute mark. The footage was captured at the 27th annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race event in September 2021.
The Super Stock bundle debuted for the 1964 model year and was offered with a 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 good for up to 375 horsepower in 1966. This 1965 example isn't an SS396, but the 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small-block under the hood is good for a very solid 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet (488 Nm) of torque.
In the other corner, we have a 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T. Downsized from full-size to intermediate in 1965, the Coronet was also sold with a wide variety of V8 mills during the fifth generation. Options included the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi and the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB "Magnum." The latter was as potent as the race-spec Hemi, but it came with a whopping 375 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of twist on tap.
On paper, it sure looks like the Coronet should win this one. However, the gearboxes, rear axle ratios, and the upgrades permitted by the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race (PSMCDR) series also play a key role here.
And once the lights go green, it becomes apparent that the Chevelle is actually quicker down the quarter-mile. The Chevy gets in front easily and maintains its lead until it crosses the finish line, posting a 14.18-second ET. The Coronet needs 14.8 clicks to cover the distance.
The second round sees the Chevelle run a bit slower and the Coronet improves on its previous benchmark, but the SS takes the win again with a 14.3-second ET. The Dodge driver settles for a 14.61-click run. Watch it all unfold in the video below. The actual racing starts at the 3:00-minute mark. The footage was captured at the 27th annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race event in September 2021.