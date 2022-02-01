Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks Unleash Bugatti-Levels of HP During Sled Pulling Event

During a recent sled pulling event in White Plains, Georgia, a wide range of Limited Pro Stock diesel trucks showed up to put on a show using their modified Cummins and Duramax power units. It’s safe to say that these monsters could pull just about anything.
For those of you unfamiliar with sled pulling among stock diesel trucks, you should know there are multiple categories, such as Work Stock, Limited Pro Stock, Pro Stock and Super Stock.
The Work Stock class is the entry-level one, where trucks feature built engines, custom turbochargers (single turbo), new injection systems and reinforced axles. Usually, they produce a little over 800 hp, despite having to comply with a rather restrictive turbocharger rule.
Meanwhile, Pro Stock and Super Stock are both top configurations, with the latter allowing for more than 3,000 horsepower.
As for the second-tier Limited Pro Stock category, this is the one we’re about to discuss right now, with regards to this video. These are all Limited Pro Stock trucks, which means they are “limited” to putting down anywhere between 1,300 to 1,400 hp. More than a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.
Most of these pickups use Cummins power units, although you will find the occasional Duramax-powered truck, generally speaking. Like in the Pro Stock class, you can’t have any aftermarket blocks or billet heads on these Limited Pro Stock versions, although other types of modifications are permitted.
Otherwise, expect 100% OEM bodies, unlike with Pro Stock versions, which sometimes feature gutted beds and cabs. Also mandatory is the OEM chassis, even though you can add adjustable shocks and various coilover setups to the front suspension. Bottom line, the maximum weight of the truck can’t exceed 8,000 lbs (3.6 tons).
But enough chit-chat. Just sit back and enjoy the show – the vast majority of competitors taking part in this event performed really well, with only a couple of mechanical issues.
