Volkswagen Tests New Midsize SUV in Europe, It Won't Be Sold There

Volkswagen and its partner from China, FAW, are testing a new SUV in Europe. The vehicle in question is a mid-size SUV, which was being tested alongside the VW Tiguan. It is believed that the new model is based on the same platform as the Tiguan, or on a variation of it.
This is not the first time when Volkswagen is testing prototypes of vehicles it is developing with its Chinese partners. The new SUV that is being developed is meant to only be sold in China, but that does not stop engineers from testing it in Europe alongside its cousins.
VW-FAW is expected to launch the production version of this prototype later this year, sources say. For the moment, we do know that it is referred to as the VW416/3, which means that it is a derivative of the Volkswagen Talagon, going by the name VW416/2.
With that in mind, sources claim that the model in question is called Talagon X, and it has a five-seat layout. While its five-seat layout is confirmed, other sources believe it will be called Grant X. Since it is visibly larger than a Tiguan, it is expected to offer increased space for its rear passengers, as well as extra capacity for luggage.
The Talagon was launched in late 2021 by VW-FAW, and it is the largest SUV offered by the company in China. It is built on the MQB platform, which explains the link with the Tiguan prototype seen in the photo gallery.
As you can observe, it comes with a more sloped rear, as well as taillights that are as wide as the rear of the vehicle. The Talagon X or Grant X is expected to be smaller than the Talagon, with an overall length of about 192 inches (ca. 4.9 meters).
It will come with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, which is expected to be mated to an inline-four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, most likely a 2.0-liter unit.
