2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD Rumored With More Powerful Duramax V8 Turbo Diesel

15 Sep 2021, 14:26 UTC ·
GM started using the long-running Duramax V8 in 2001. Many improvements later, the most powerful diesel to ever grace the heavy-duty Silverado and Sierra comes in the guise of the 6.6-liter L5P.
Introduced for the 2017 model year in the previous-generation Silverado HD and Sierra HD, the force-fed V8 engine is flexing 445 horsepower at 2,800 revolutions per minute and 910 pound-feet (1,234 Nm) from 1,600 rpm. Don’t be fooled by the Allison 10-speed automatic because that’s a GM transmission manufactured by General Motors with Allison branding.

If you glance over the competition, it’s obvious that something has to change for the mid-cycle refresh due for the 2023 model year. Over at Ram, the Cummins inline-six turbo diesel can be leveled up to a ridiculous 1,075 pound-feet (1,458 Nm) of torque from the factory. If you’re a Blue Oval enthusiast, the Power Stroke currently rocks 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm).

According to Andre Smirnov of The Fast Lane, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit could break the 500-horsepower barrier next year. The unofficial report quotes 505 horsepower and 1,085 pound-feet (1,471 Nm) of torque, which isn’t exactly relevant if you ask me. Heavy-duty trucks need heavy-duty frames, leaf springs and solid axles to make the most of whatever hides under the hood, along with a proper automatic transmission such as the six-speed Allison made by Allison for the 4500 HD, 5500 HD and 6500 HD.

“But wait! Didn’t General Motors announce huge investments in EVs, including all-electric trucks?” The Detroit-based automaker surely did, but no heavy- or medium-duty electric truck is planned at the present moment.

In addition to limited range and long charging times, the battery-electric vehicle route isn’t necessary for the heavy-duty segment because the Environmental Protection Agency intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful pollutants from the 2027 model year onward. In other words, the 6.6-liter Duramax V8 turbo diesel isn’t going anywhere.
