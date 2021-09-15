2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD Rumored With More Powerful Duramax V8 Turbo Diesel

5 2022 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado Will Get Buckle to Drive Safety Feature

GM started using the long-running Duramax V8 in 2001. Many improvements later, the most powerful diesel to ever grace the heavy-duty Silverado and Sierra comes in the guise of the 6.6-liter L5P.



If you glance over the competition, it’s obvious that something has to change for the mid-cycle refresh due for the 2023 model year. Over at Ram, the Cummins inline-six turbo diesel can be leveled up to a ridiculous 1,075 pound-feet (1,458 Nm) of torque from the factory. If you’re a Blue Oval enthusiast, the Power Stroke currently rocks 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm).



According to Andre Smirnov of



“But wait! Didn’t General Motors announce huge investments in EVs, including all-electric trucks?” The Detroit-based automaker surely did, but no heavy- or medium-duty electric truck is planned at the present moment.



Introduced for the 2017 model year in the previous-generation Silverado HD and Sierra HD, the force-fed V8 engine is flexing 445 horsepower at 2,800 revolutions per minute and 910 pound-feet (1,234 Nm) from 1,600 rpm. Don't be fooled by the Allison 10-speed automatic because that's a GM transmission manufactured by General Motors with Allison branding.