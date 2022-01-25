1948 Chevrolet 3600 With Cummins 4BT Turbo Diesel Isn't Your Grandpa's Truck

Based on the original A-body platform that debuted in 1920s, the Advance-Design line is extremely desirable nowadays for the simplicity of these pickups and the possibilities they present in terms of restomodding. Take, for instance, the Cummins 4BT-engined model in the featured video.
A three-quarter-ton pickup that originally boasted a torquey straight-six engine, this five-window 3600 was refinished in green and mounted to a Chevrolet S10 frame under current ownership. Acquired by the seller in December 2015, the heavy-duty workhorse with compact pickup underpinnings rocks a 700R4 tranny complemented by a Lokar shifter.
Installed by Ace Rods and Rides of Knoxville, the four-cylinder turbo diesel is more than adequate for this application. Last serviced in November 2021 with fresh oil, the 3.9-liter powerplant breathes in through a cone-style air filter from K&N that needs to be cleaned and oiled every now and then.
Presented with approximately 13,000 miles (20,921 kilometers) on the clock since 2015, this incredible build flaunts a replaced cab floor, replacement glass and weatherstripping, as well as minor dings and scratches. The clear coat-less paintwork only adds to the visual drama, together with chrome-finished Coys wheels mounted with 275/45 Sailun Atrezzo rubber shoes up front and 285/50 Velozza STX tires out back.
The 20-inch rollers hide power-assisted rotors up front and drums for the rear axle, and obviously enough, power steering is also featured. The bed isn’t anything to write home about even though the maple wood planks and black strips go together with the paintwork like peanut butter and jelly.
A heated bench seat wrapped in brown leather dominates the cabin, which also features brown leather on the door panels, tan carpeting, and body-color surfaces. A microsuede headliner, two cupholders in the leather-trimmed center console, power windows, air conditioning, a Bluetooth-capable stereo for listening to your favorite podcasts, and sound-deadening material for the replacement floor panels need to be mentioned as well. The finishing touches come in the guise of a 1959 Chevrolet Impala steering wheel, a chromed tilt steering column, as well as Dakota Digital instrumentation.
With six days left on the ticker, this one-of-one truck with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name is currently going for $17k on Bring a Trailer.
