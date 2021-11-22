Cummins Diesel-Powered Ram HD Trucks Called Back for Defective Fuel Pump

4 92 Dodge Ram Cummins Avoided Rusting into Oblivion, for Sale Via Doug DeMuro's Website

Supplied by Indiana-based Cummins, the high-pressure fuel pump in the 2019 and 2020 Ram HD is prone to fail. No fewer than 6,399 warranty claims and 495 customer assistance records have prompted the Detroit-based automaker to recall a whopping 222,410 heavy-duty pickup trucks. 6 photos



The faulty high-pressure fuel pump that equips 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 trucks may introduce component debris into the fuel system, causing fuel starvation, which results in engine stalling. The driver may notice a malfunction indicator lamp illuminating, a leak, abnormal noise, or a change in drive quality if the HPFP is close to going the way of the dodo.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles lists no fewer than seven component part numbers, as follows: R3041229AA, R3041230AA, R3041231AA, R3041231AB, R3041233AA, R3041233AB, and 53041237BA. The automaker highlights that 113,720 units of the 2500 are recalled, along with 67,586 units of the 3500 as well as 29,720 examples of the 4500 and 5500 chassis cab. 11,384 units of the 3500 cab chassis are called back as well as per the attached document.



At the moment of writing, the most affordable Ram 2500 is $36,350 while the 3500 is $37,815 and the chassis cab retails from $36,100 excluding taxes and options. Ram offers



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles isn't aware of accidents or injuries potentially related to this issue. The remedy component is described as a brand-new design with updated software for the powertrain control module. Ram says that dealer and owner notifications will be sent on January 1st next year, which is curious because few people are working on New Year's Day.

