600,000 Diesel Ram HD Trucks Investigated Over Stalling Issue

After calling back 212,373 trucks for defective air bags and 450,000 heavy-duty workhorses over wheels that may fall off, Ram is under investigation for a stalling issue with the 6.7-liter Cummins engine.
To date, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received 22 complaints and two field reports of high-pressure fuel pump failure incidents that resulted in loss of motive power or stalling. The 600,000-plus affected population consists of 2019 through 2020 Ram heavy- and medium-duty trucks ranging from the 2500 to the 5500. The Office of Defects Investigation has opened the investigation to assess the problem.
The safety agency controlled by the U.S. Department of Transportation is aware of Warranty Bulletin D-19-02 from November 2019. Subsequently revised six times, the service bulletin informed authorized retailers of certain 2018 to 2020 model year pickups equipped with the 6.7-liter Cummins engine. Their fuel pumps have been collected and inspected by FCA and the supplier “to monitor and correct quality issues.” But curiously enough, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles didn’t issue an official callback.
Thankfully for all parties involved, no accidents, fire incidents, injuries, or fatalities have been connected to the failing pumps. Ram didn’t provide any further information on this problem, but given the investigation, they’ll have to collaborate with the safety regulators to make amends for this faux pas.
What’s more, Fiat Chrysler has already recalled the 2021 model year Ram HD truck line over a Solid State Intake Heater Grid Relay that may short, leading to an engine compartment fire. Considering that some HD pickups from the 2020 model year are capable of towing 35,100 pounds (15,921 kilograms) when properly equipped for the job, customers don’t need the high-pressure fuel pump to fail while driving on the highway with a trailer out back.
Based on prior investigations, the NHTSA may take a while to force Fiat Chrysler’s hand to recall the Cummins-engined 2019 to 2020 Ram HD.
