Mud-Playing CGI Ram TRX Dresses As Dodge T-Rex 6x6, Reminds of Unfulfilled Glory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs across social media, has recently decided to share a snippet of personal information. It’s entirely relevant for his latest virtual project, though, so the background information was more than necessary.As such, he decided to remind us of the 1997 Dodge (Ram-based) T-Rexconcept vehicle. But the way he arrived at the conclusion which eventually led to this mud-playing CGI pickup truck... is decidedly interesting. So, it all starts with some fond childhood memories.Of video games, naturally. Back in the day, he used to love spending time with the racers from Test Drive: Off-Road. And because American dune-bashing/rock crawling trucks are his all-time favorites (which is kind of obvious, considering many of his past ideas ), it’s no wonder the Dodge T-Rex 6x6 prototype remained imprinted in memory.Now, just about everyone knows there’s a kind of spiritual successor running around. In stock form, it’s the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. And even the 6x6 legacy is being fulfilled with a little bit of help from the aftermarket sector, namely through monster apparitions such as Hennessey’s 1,200-hp Mammoth 6x6 or the slightly tamer Apocalypse 6x6 Warlord So, with a tribute to the Dodge T-Rex 6x6 in mind, the CGI expert decided to create the perfect revival setting. It involves a lot of (virtual) mud and a bundle of smooth rocks, along with a 2021 Ram TRX 6x6 dressed up in the same color as Dodge’s concept from back in the day.And just so we know a little trade secret, the artist confesses he didn’t start everything from scratch, and instead just used the previous Jurassic Park TRX 6x6 concept idea to arrive at a new conclusion. With an assorted color, naturally, and “better wheels” and tires to make sure the mud doesn’t pose a digital problem.