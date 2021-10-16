New Jeeps, Hellcats and Fast Ram Trucks Taking Center Stage at 2021 Miami Auto Show

Yet, if you like both sports and cars, this leaves you with two options. You can either attend a Florida Panthers game (they play the NY Islanders today at 6 PM ET) or head on down to the Miami Beach Convention Center and take in the 2021 Miami Auto Show. On second thought, you could just bundle those two up and do both, if you can clear out your schedule for the whole day. Sounds like fun, right?
Now, I’d like to single out one multinational corporation that’s taking Miami by storm this year, and that would be Stellantis. The French-Italian-American giant is showcasing by far the most family haulers you’ll be able to see at the 2021 Miami Auto Show, putting a total of six brands on display. This means crossovers, SUVs, minivans and trucks, all under one roof, both literally and figuratively.
Let’s start with the Jeep brand, which is presenting the newest members of its SUV family, including the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L and the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. As far as the Grand Cherokee L is concerned, it boasts 10-inch digital screens, the Uconnect 5 system with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, head-up display, digital rearview mirror, rear-seat monitoring camera and a premium 19-speaker McIntosh sound system, plus more than 110 advanced safety and security features.
The Wrangler lineup includes the 4xe plug-in hybrid variant with 375 hp and 21 miles (34 km) of all-electric range, but if you want something smaller and slightly more tarmac-focused, the 2022 Compass is also present on location.
Next up are two Italian brands in Alfa Romeo and Fiat. The former brought an exciting SUV of their own in the Stelvio, which is now available with new standard equipment such as the dual-pane sunroof and sat-nav on Ti and Ti Sport trims, with the Ti Sport also getting a limited-slip differential and a dark exhaust.
Fiat meanwhile will display the 2021 500X crossover, with its 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, standard nine-speed automatic gearbox and AWD system.
Since people-hauling also means minivans and not just SUVs, this is where Chrysler comes in with the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, the latter being the segment’s first and only plug-in hybrid minivan, offering more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode and an EV range of more than 30 miles (48 km) to go with a total range of more than 500 miles (800 km).
SRT Hellcat version with its 710 horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 unit. Other available specs include the SXT, SXT Plus, GT, GT Plus, Citadel, R/T and SRT.
Finally, the Ram Truck brand, showcasing a true showstopper, pun intended. I’m talking about the epic 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, designed from the ground up to outperform every other factory-standard pickup truck in the world. Power comes from the same HEMI V8 engine you’ll find in the Durango Hellcat, except that instead of 710 hp, you get “just” 702 hp in the Ram. Still, the TRX will take you to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds and cover a quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph), before maxing out at 118 mph (190 kph). Not bad for something that weighs as much as a living room.
Quick note, once you’re done ogling all the off-roaders, you can visit the Camp Jeep outdoor exhibit, which features the 13-foot (4 m) high, 35-degree Jeep Mountain hill climb section. When you reach the top, you’ll be sitting approximately 17 feet (5.2 m) off the ground. Your Instagram followers will definitely dig it.
