LEGO Builder Nails Bandit's Legendary Pontiac Trans Am Firebird

Made famous by the Bandit character in the legendary road action comedy “Smokey and the Bandit”, the Trans Am Firebird from Pontiac is definitely a recognizable wheeler and one that deserves its own LEGO set. 7 photos



Burt Reynolds, who played Bandit, drove a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am , which was in fact a 1976 model with different front ends. 1977 was the year when the car’s iconic circular headlights were replaced with rectangular ones, with this being the most important change in the look of the vehicle. Four of these vehicles were provided for the movie, along with two Pontiac LeMans four-door sedans.This second-generation Pontiac Firebird was built from 1970 and until 1978, ranging between 4.1 and 7.5-liter and producing between 112 and 340 horsepower. New engines were also introduced in addition to the design changes.Helge2 is a car enthusiast and a LEGO fan, and he built a LEGO version of the Trans Am Firebird. He used 2,700 parts and made his Pontiac with a working gearbox (5+R) and a fake V8 engine. It comes with independent suspension on all wheels and you can open the hood of the vehicle, its doors, and trunk.The LEGO builder explains his Pontiac model comes with custom rims that are authentic to the Trans Am snowflake rims. He believes his big-scale car (1:17) shouldn’t pose difficulties to children over the age of 13 and considers it would make a great LEGO set, given the reputation and cool design of the wheeler.The Pontiac Trans Am Firebird was uploaded on the LEGO Ideas platform, a website where all LEGO maniacs can submit their creations, regardless of whether they’re cars, trains, space ships, buildings, and so on.All the submitted projects have the chance to become commercially available LEGO sets, with the first requirement being to raise at least 10,000 supporters within a year.