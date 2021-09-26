Sprinter-Inspired LEGO Camper Van Is a Luxurious Home on Wheels for Your Minifigures

LuxuryBricks first caught our eye with its transforming motorhome built out of LEGO pieces, a luxury vehicle inspired by a Kenworth K108 cab over. But there are more goodies on this guy’s YouTube channel, and this camper van is one of them.
This time, the LEGO builder went with a van modeled after Sprinter vans and required 470 pieces to make the fully-equipped, eight-stud wide vehicle.
On the outside, the toy car replicates all the essential features of a real-size camper van: spotlights on the front, a large bumper, headlights and taillights, marker lights in the rear, a ladder, a spare tire, and even a license plate.
In addition to the side door for the front passenger seat, there’s also a sliding door. LuxuryBricks also built a little door in the back for the power hookup. A blackwater tank and a freshwater tank are located on the same side.
As this is supposed to be an off-grid ready vehicle, there are also three solar panels up top.
Inside the Sprinter camper van, LuxuryBricks managed to fit everything you might need for a compromise-free adventure on the road. The tiny motorhome packs a small kitchen with a stove, a mini-fridge, and a sink. On the other side, the van has a compact bathroom with a toilet and a shower. Four mini-figures can sleep in this LEGO camper van, and the bed is adjustable. There are cabinets and storage space underneath it. If you raise the bed, the storage space underneath increases and you can even fit a bicycle in there.
The camper van comes with an expandable roof that gives you additional sleeping space, or you can use that area for storing your surfboards or what have you.
And if you are interested in a larger motorhome for your mini-figure family, you can also check out his Kenworth-inspired home on wheels that we mentioned above, which can comfortably sleep up to six people.
On the outside, the toy car replicates all the essential features of a real-size camper van: spotlights on the front, a large bumper, headlights and taillights, marker lights in the rear, a ladder, a spare tire, and even a license plate.
In addition to the side door for the front passenger seat, there’s also a sliding door. LuxuryBricks also built a little door in the back for the power hookup. A blackwater tank and a freshwater tank are located on the same side.
As this is supposed to be an off-grid ready vehicle, there are also three solar panels up top.
Inside the Sprinter camper van, LuxuryBricks managed to fit everything you might need for a compromise-free adventure on the road. The tiny motorhome packs a small kitchen with a stove, a mini-fridge, and a sink. On the other side, the van has a compact bathroom with a toilet and a shower. Four mini-figures can sleep in this LEGO camper van, and the bed is adjustable. There are cabinets and storage space underneath it. If you raise the bed, the storage space underneath increases and you can even fit a bicycle in there.
The camper van comes with an expandable roof that gives you additional sleeping space, or you can use that area for storing your surfboards or what have you.
And if you are interested in a larger motorhome for your mini-figure family, you can also check out his Kenworth-inspired home on wheels that we mentioned above, which can comfortably sleep up to six people.