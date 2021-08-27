5 739-HP Pontiac Is an Unfulfilled NHRA Dream in Need of Rescue

4 Gorgeous 1938 Pontiac Hot Rod Comes Out of Storage, Goes Summer Cruising

3 808-HP Trans Am Underestimates 600-HP M3 in Head to Head Race

2 Trans Am Depot Is Now Selling Pontiac-Inspired Golf Carts, They're Street-Legal

1 1976 Pontiac Grand Prix Puts on 26-Inch Wheels and Gold Paint, Wants to Be a Donk

More on this:

1970 Pontiac Trans Am Custom Car Gets Immortalized as a Hot Wheels Toy

Mattel's Hot Wheels revealed on Thursday, August 26th, the 1:64-scale die-cast of the 1970 Pontiac Trans Am built by Riley Stair, the winner of the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour. 6 photos



It's a build that blends real power with meticulous engineering in what turned out to be something incredible, with 1,000 hp delivered by a custom-built iron block LSx V8. All of the work Riley put into this car was wrapped in a coat of Ermine White.



The details and the passion poured into this unique build can also be found on the 1:64-scale die-cast of the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour winner. Well, most of it, that is. The toy's wheels simply don't do justice to the rare beauty that inspired the brand.



"We love all cars, but to be turned into a Hot Wheels that is sold around the world, the build needs to be extra special and more unique and creative than every car around it," said Ted Wu, Vice President and Global Head of Design for Vehicles at Mattel. "Riley Stair built a masterpiece that we know will be as exciting to see on the shelf as it is on the road."



This is only the third Hot Wheels toy based on a fan vehicle. The



For the time being, the search for the next winning Legends Tour fan car and die-cast model continues, with two finalist spots for the United States and Canada remaining until the semi-final and Global Grand Finale rounds later this year. Expert judges, including Hot Wheels designers, celebrities, and automotive influencers, will all evaluate fan car entries based on innovation, authenticity, and garage spirit.



Starting in November, customers will be able to get their hands on a The H ot Wheels Legends Tour scours the country each year for the greatest real-life cars and selects one to be turned into a die-cast toy. Last year, the wheel stopped at Riley Stair of Sacramento, California. By now, everyone from the automotive world knows about Riley Stair's Pontiac Trans Am, as it was the talk of the town during the 2018 edition of SEMA.It's a build that blends real power with meticulous engineering in what turned out to be something incredible, with 1,000 hp delivered by a custom-built iron block LSx V8. All of the work Riley put into this car was wrapped in a coat of Ermine White.The details and the passion poured into this unique build can also be found on the 1:64-scale die-cast of the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour winner. Well, most of it, that is. The toy's wheels simply don't do justice to the rare beauty that inspired the brand."We love all cars, but to be turned into a Hot Wheels that is sold around the world, the build needs to be extra special and more unique and creative than every car around it," said Ted Wu, Vice President and Global Head of Design for Vehicles at Mattel. "Riley Stair built a masterpiece that we know will be as exciting to see on the shelf as it is on the road."This is only the third Hot Wheels toy based on a fan vehicle. The Trans Am is also the newest addition to the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, a collection of one-of-a-kind cars honoring the company's most innovative designs and performance vehicles.For the time being, the search for the next winning Legends Tour fan car and die-cast model continues, with two finalist spots for the United States and Canada remaining until the semi-final and Global Grand Finale rounds later this year. Expert judges, including Hot Wheels designers, celebrities, and automotive influencers, will all evaluate fan car entries based on innovation, authenticity, and garage spirit.Starting in November, customers will be able to get their hands on a Hot Wheels 1970 Pontiac Trans Am die-cast.

load press release