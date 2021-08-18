LEGO Model of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Reminds You What Luxury Is All About

1925 was the first production year for the Rolls-Royce Phantom and now, almost a century later, the eighth and current generation has become the flagship model of the automaker. Striving for perfection, this luxury vehicle looks good in any size, and this LEGO version of it can confirm it.
HenkvdL05 is a LEGO creator obsessed with the car model ever since he was a kid. In fact, Rolls-Royce’s motto was a pillar of his education: “Strive for perfection in everything you do. Take the best that exists and make it better. When it does not exist, design it”.
Driven by the curiosity to see what a Rolls-Royce would look like in a LEGO version, HenkvdL05 built his own miniature Phantom VIII with options. He used 374 pieces and obtained a mini-Phantom that measures 3.1 x 7.1 x 2.3 in (W x L x H). HenkvdL05 considers this size is the best one in terms of playability and affordability, making it accessible to a larger number of LEGO consumers.
Wanting to provide options with his build, the design of the Phantom comes with an interchangeability function, offering both a hardtop saloon car or a drophead Coupé.
The LEGO Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII was just submitted on the LEGO Ideas website, so time is on its side. If HenkvdL05 gains 10,000 supporters for his project, within a certain timeframe, his Rolls-Royce has the chance to become a commercially available LEGO set. For that to happen, he has to get 100 supporters in the next 60 days. If he pulls that off, he’ll get another year to come up with the rest of them.
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII had its big debut in 2017 and set a new benchmark in the global luxury industry. At the heart of the stylish behemoth lies a developed V12 engine, while the electronic architecture of the car makes this the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce ever.
Driven by the curiosity to see what a Rolls-Royce would look like in a LEGO version, HenkvdL05 built his own miniature Phantom VIII with options. He used 374 pieces and obtained a mini-Phantom that measures 3.1 x 7.1 x 2.3 in (W x L x H). HenkvdL05 considers this size is the best one in terms of playability and affordability, making it accessible to a larger number of LEGO consumers.
Wanting to provide options with his build, the design of the Phantom comes with an interchangeability function, offering both a hardtop saloon car or a drophead Coupé.
The LEGO Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII was just submitted on the LEGO Ideas website, so time is on its side. If HenkvdL05 gains 10,000 supporters for his project, within a certain timeframe, his Rolls-Royce has the chance to become a commercially available LEGO set. For that to happen, he has to get 100 supporters in the next 60 days. If he pulls that off, he’ll get another year to come up with the rest of them.
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII had its big debut in 2017 and set a new benchmark in the global luxury industry. At the heart of the stylish behemoth lies a developed V12 engine, while the electronic architecture of the car makes this the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce ever.