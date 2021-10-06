5 702HP Ram 1500 TRX Vs 602HP Callaway Silverado Drag Race Isn't an Ode to Power

4 Watch the Apocalypse Warlord 6x6 Ram 1500 TRX Go Full Send in New Promo Video

3 Ram 1500 TRX Hits the Drag Strip, Shows Challenger Scat Pack How It’s Done

More on this:

NOS Ram 1500 TRX Is Only a Few Mods Away From Pulling a Wheelie

FCA’s Hellcat-powered family is the stuff of dreams, no matter if you’re talking about Dodge, Jeep or even Ram. With an insane amount of power, proper off-road credentials, and an open bed behind the cockpit, not to mention the menacing looks, the 1500 TRX sits in a league of its own and is known to give some expensive rides a crazy run for their money. 6 photos



The video states that the final two runs were on nitrous, and in the last one, it posted 10.45 seconds, with a 130.3 mph (210 kph) exit speed. Talk about unexpected 10-second cars. To better put that number into perspective, we will remind you that the automaker claims that the 1500 TRX can run the quarter mile in less than 13 seconds.



Nonetheless, it has demonstrated that on a good day, in perfect weather conditions, and with a skilled driver holding the wheel, it needs a little over 12 seconds. We’ve also seen it do



Its straight-line performance is pretty much on par with older supercars, with the zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint taking only 4.5 seconds. At 118 mph (190 kph), top speed is nothing to write home about, but the output and torque are. The 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque produced by that whining supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 are channeled to the four-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission.



In the video that you are about to watch, though, the super truck , which is accompanied by an MSRP of $70,425 in the United States, didn’t try its luck against something equally powerful and hot, as it was all about pulling the best possible quarter-mile time.The video states that the final two runs were on nitrous, and in the last one, it posted 10.45 seconds, with a 130.3 mph (210 kph) exit speed. Talk about unexpected 10-second cars. To better put that number into perspective, we will remind you that the automaker claims that the 1500 TRX can run the quarter mile in less than 13 seconds.Nonetheless, it has demonstrated that on a good day, in perfect weather conditions, and with a skilled driver holding the wheel, it needs a little over 12 seconds. We’ve also seen it do more than 13 seconds on several occasions, which is definitely not bad for a vehicle shaped like a brick that weighs as much as a small shed.Its straight-line performance is pretty much on par with older supercars, with the zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint taking only 4.5 seconds. At 118 mph (190 kph), top speed is nothing to write home about, but the output and torque are. The 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque produced by that whining supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 are channeled to the four-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission.