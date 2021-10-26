5 NOS Ram 1500 TRX Is Only a Few Mods Away From Pulling a Wheelie

92 Dodge Ram Cummins Avoided Rusting into Oblivion, for Sale Via Doug DeMuro's Website

A short while ago, we showcased to you a Cummins Diesel swapped 1941 Dodge Powerwagon restomod that sold for a whopping quarter-million dollars. The mint condition 1992 Dodge Ram 5.8 Cummins we have for you today probably won’t fetch quite that much, but it is at least for sale via the auction website owned by automotive Youtube dynamo Doug DeMuro. 25 photos



“The original Ram truck is an icon – and I love its no-nonsense styling and attitude. This particular truck is finished in gorgeous Metallic Blue and silver, and it's equipped with the engine everyone wants in an old Dodge – the legendary 6BT Cummins diesel,” DeMuro said in a blurb attached to the truck’s listing.



For a truck that sports 192,000 plus miles on the odometer, you wouldn't guess it by looking at the exterior alone. The listing indicated the pickup was repainted in this factory's original two-tone paint job back in 2018. Whoever finished that job sure knew what they were doing because snapshots of the truck today almost look like they were taken in a time machine on its way back home from 1992.



The truck’s interior largely reflects the exterior, with seat covers and faux-wood grain on the dashboard so often cracked and falling apart by this stage, appearing essentially the same as it did back when the truck was new. As of mid-afternoon on October 26th, 2021, the highest bid stands at $5,100.



With six days remaining until auctions end, we highly recommend placing your bid on a truck so nice, it could sit in a museum, and we don't think anyone would think twice. Luckily, the Cummins engine under the hood means it's more valuable than that.

