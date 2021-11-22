Maserati to Recall 2021 and 2022 Models Over Fuel Leak Risk, No Incidents Reported

Maserati will recall 409 vehicles sold in the U.S. to replace their fuel line sensor housing. Owners will be notified starting December 27, 2021. Let us fill you in on all the details until then, as the NHTSA has published the documents regarding the recall.
Affected vehicles are of the 2021 and 2022 model years, and most of the affected vehicles are Levante models, with 274 units that will require a trip to the dealer. In the case of the Ghibli, 88 units are affected, while the Quattroporte sedan has 43 units that will have to get new parts as well.
Even the 2022 Maserati MC20 will have to join in on this recall, as four units are affected by the issue. According to the Italian carmaker, the problem comes from a fuel line sensor housing that can crack and leak.
Depending on circumstances, the issue could have an impact on the engine's performance, as the power unit might not receive enough fuel, while the leak could also cause a fire.
As the recall notice states, the fire risk can "only happen in rare circumstances." This recall came to be after Maserati found out about the problem in early October, opened an internal investigation into the part's supplier the next day, and issued the voluntary action on November 4, 2021.
Fortunately, there have not been any incidents caused by the issue that is the subject of this recall that have led to accidents, injuries, or fatalities. The Italian marque has been able to pinpoint the period when the affected vehicles were built.
The earliest affected units were made on September 18, 2020, in the case of the Levante, while the last units that were affected by the problem rolled off the assembly line on September 29, 2021. Maserati has not specified if previous models had the same supplier for the part, nor if there was a change in specification of the described part that led to a change of supplier.
Maserati will replace the potentially flawed fuel line sensor housing in all affected cars, free of charge, for all owners, as soon as they schedule a dealer appointment for the recall. If you own a vehicle that is the subject of the recall, contact an authorized dealer and schedule the repair, as it will be free of charge.
It is important to note that a similar recall will be operated by Alfa Romeo, as NHTSA documents have shown.
