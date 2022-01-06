Kenworth W900 Semi Has More Power Than a Bugatti, Breaks Laws of Physics During Drag Race

We’re back with more semi truck racing action, after just recently showing you a spectacular Ford LTL 9000 model, capable of shredding its rear tires as if it was a HEMI-powered Hellcat. I did, however, specify that the LTL 9000 wasn’t necessarily as flashy as some of its rivals from back in the day, which is why I’m thrilled to show you this gorgeous Kenworth right here.

9 photos