Kenworth W900 Semi Has More Power Than a Bugatti, Breaks Laws of Physics During Drag Race

We’re back with more semi truck racing action, after just recently showing you a spectacular Ford LTL 9000 model, capable of shredding its rear tires as if it was a HEMI-powered Hellcat. I did, however, specify that the LTL 9000 wasn’t necessarily as flashy as some of its rivals from back in the day, which is why I’m thrilled to show you this gorgeous Kenworth right here.
It is a W900 model, which was Kenworth's answer to the LTL, but also the Superliner from Mack Trucks and the Peterbilt 359. If you ask me, the Kenworth W900 is one of the best-looking semis ever built, especially models built after 1982, the W900B generation, to be precise.
You can tell a W900B from a W900A simply by looking at their headlights – not that there aren’t several other differences. The headlights make it easy though, with the W900B featuring rectangular lamps, as opposed to round ones. Other changes include the raised hoodline, new cab design, plus a bunch of mechanical, electrical and structural upgrades.
I wish I could tell you the exact model year of this orange example that can’t seem to stop kicking everyone’s butt in a straight line, but best I can do is make an educated guess, which tells me it’s a mid-to-late 90s model. The custom grille certainly doesn’t help, from an assessment standpoint.
In terms of performance, prepping a semi truck for drag racing (loaded/unloaded) means making some serious mods. You’re ultimately looking to put down north of 1,500 hp, although some, if not most racing semis come with even more firepower, in the 2,000 to 3,000 hp range. As for the torque, you could probably pull a small moon with this thing. Alright, you can’t do that, but it’s not like anyone has ever tried, so there!
Nothing left to do now but for you to enjoy the show. Full disclosure, the Kenworth did take a few losses, but mostly destroyed everything in its path.
You can tell a W900B from a W900A simply by looking at their headlights – not that there aren’t several other differences. The headlights make it easy though, with the W900B featuring rectangular lamps, as opposed to round ones. Other changes include the raised hoodline, new cab design, plus a bunch of mechanical, electrical and structural upgrades.
I wish I could tell you the exact model year of this orange example that can’t seem to stop kicking everyone’s butt in a straight line, but best I can do is make an educated guess, which tells me it’s a mid-to-late 90s model. The custom grille certainly doesn’t help, from an assessment standpoint.
In terms of performance, prepping a semi truck for drag racing (loaded/unloaded) means making some serious mods. You’re ultimately looking to put down north of 1,500 hp, although some, if not most racing semis come with even more firepower, in the 2,000 to 3,000 hp range. As for the torque, you could probably pull a small moon with this thing. Alright, you can’t do that, but it’s not like anyone has ever tried, so there!
Nothing left to do now but for you to enjoy the show. Full disclosure, the Kenworth did take a few losses, but mostly destroyed everything in its path.