Hellcat Durango and Challenger Drag 911, M4, AMG C 63 in Quick and Decisive Battles

Everyone knows that German cars are not to be trifled with. Their homeland harbors one of the coolest stretches of tarmac ever known to humankind: the Autobahn. Hence, their propensity for high-speed shenanigans.
Ever since influencers and social media outlets decided to play the top speed game on the unrestricted sections of Germany’s Autobahn, the highway was put under the spotlight. Mostly for the wrong reasons. But that does not mean local cars will not try and shine under slightly different conditions.
Over in America, it is less about the high (trap) speed and more about driver skill, traction, and quick reaction times. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube usually does not present us with 1/8-mile action. Alas, this exception was warranted.
Especially for Mopar fans, since the action in the latest video (as of February 3rd, 2022) embedded below is going to be sweet as honey. The nightly skirmishes took place at an undisclosed location (clearly, a track specially adapted for the short type of dragstrip brawls) and the first to come out and seek 1/8-mile glory was a gray and black-striped Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.
It lined up with a crimson Porsche 911. An unsuspecting one, judging by the slower reaction time. Naturally, it was an easy win for the hulking family-oriented Mopar, given the 7.64s versus 8.02s result. Next up, from the 0:50 mark, it was time for classic muscle car action against traditional Euro coupe and sedan high performance.
A red-and-black Challenger came out to play against a golden BMW M4, a brawl becoming part of everyday dragstrip routine. As such, the Dodge owner seemed prepared to give everything, hence the flawless 7.11s to 8.45s victory. Probably just to show that it meant business, it lined up next with a German sedan of the executive high-performance variety. Well, that one was a remarkably narrow escape – but we will let you watch and judge for yourself!
