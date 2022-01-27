Whipple F-150 Drags Charger Hellcat and Trackhawk, Gets Whooped Into Submission

Although the undisputed king of the sales charts for decades, Ford’s F-150 is not exactly ruling everywhere. For example, its supremacy can easily be contested across various motorsport venues.
They say that not every battle can be won. And that’s valid in a variety of conditions and against different battlegrounds. Take the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, for example. His latest racing feature (as of January 27th, 2022) gives us yet another taste of Bradenton's action. With a nightly F-Series twist.
We recently witnessed a Toyota GR Supra show who is the import boss there. To a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and a cool, stick shift S-197 II Ford Mustang. So, now it’s time for yet another dimly-lit whooping. This time around, all the action is kept within America’s borders, though.
The focus of the video (embedded below) is on a white Ford F-150 Regular Cab. According to the description, it lines up supercharged against a stylish, burgundy-painted Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Remember, not every battle can be won. Even if you have Whipple goodies under the hood. So, unfortunately for Blue Oval fans, this was not a night to remember for F-Series everywhere.
Instead, the Charger thundered and roared its way to victory: 10.82s against a good (but not nearly enough) 11.31s run from the Detroit truck. We appreciate the effort, though, and this ride has development potential – as well as high trap speeds of more than 121 mph/195 kph! That one is clearly no bed slouch.
Alas, it lined up against the wrong Mopars that night, as, from the 0:53 mark, there is also a black, menacing Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk out for some quarter-mile hunting. And it swiftly makes short work of the F-150. Via a flawless 10.78s versus 11.34s victory.
Well, perhaps better luck next time against lesser opponents. Or, even better, hopefully, we can meet the Blue Oval again, with even more enhancements hidden under the hood!
