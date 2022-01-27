Modern Dodge Challenger 392 Drag Races 1967 Dodge Coronet Hemi, Regrets It Instantly

It took quite a few decades for muscle cars to recover after the early 1970s regulations put an end to high-performance V8s, but now we have access to the most powerful American vehicles ever built. But are modern muscle cars quicker than old-school classics at the drag strip?
Well, it depends on which cars we're talking about. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat is definitely quicker, while its Demon sibling is potent enough to smoke everything out there but full-fledged dragsters and range-topping EVs. But how about the Challenger 392 Scat Pack? Can Mopar's 485-horsepower coupe outgun a Hemi-powered classic like the Coronet R/T? Let's look at the numbers first.
As its name suggests, the 392 Scat Pack comes with a 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) Hemi V8 under the hood. The mill cranks out 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque, enough to push the muscle car toward the line in around 12.5 seconds.
As for the stunning 1967 Coronet R/T you're about to see below, it also packs a Hemi, but we're obviously talking about the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8. Rated at 427 horses and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of twist, it's not far behind the 392 Scat Pack. However, it's difficult to estimate how powerful the 426 is by comparison.
Not only its ratings are of the gross variety (Dodge changed to net figures in 1972), but the Hemi was also underrated by the factory so that owners could avoid paying higher insurance fees. What we do know for a fact is that this car was tested to a 14.6-second ET on the quarter-mile back in the day.
Scat Pack should win this race, but there are quite a few factors to consider. Not only the Coronet R/T is some 500 pounds (227 kg) lighter than the Challenger, but it also packs better rear gears at 4.30 vs 3.09.
Not only that, but since this is a Factory Appearing Stock Tire (FAST) drag race, both cars feature a few upgrades. There's no specific info on that, but the series allows features like shift improver kits, any gear ratios as long as the rear axle is made by the same manufacturer, overbores of up to 0.070", and increased compression ratios. Yup, now it sounds like a race that could go either way.
Impressively enough, the 1967 Coronet hits the drag strip with a far better setup and smokes the Scat Pack over the quarter-mile. The classic Mopar snaps off the line like a rocket and crosses the line after only 11.01 seconds, at almost 126 mph (203 kph). The Challenger is almost a full second slower at 11.95 clicks, to go with a trap speed of almost 117 mph (188 kph).
The result may also have to do with the fact that this Coronet has been with the same owner since day one. He bought it specifically for drag racing and he obviously has the experience to make it run as quick as possible. By the way, this Coronet is rare too, as Dodge built only 162 cars with the 426 Hemi and the three-speed auto in 1967.
And even though it lost the race, the Challenger 392 Scat Pack posted an impressive ET as well, one that's at least a half-second quicker than stock. Check it all out in the video below. The footage was shot during the 2021 FAST Racing Series season.
