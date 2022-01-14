Dodge Charger Hellcat Daytona Edition Races Challenger Hellcat, Prepare to Be Mad

Dodge came out with the limited-production Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition a few years back, packing a little more power than your standard Hellcat, plus a special rear decal and a few modifications to the interior.
The carmaker produced just 500 units, all powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 unit you’d find in any other Hellcat, but with 717 hp instead of 707 hp. As I’ve stated before though, I doubt that tiny difference in power can lead to significant gains on the drag strip.
A total of four colors were made available for these Daytona Edition cars: White Knuckle, Triple Nickel, Pitch Black and B5 Blue. The latter hue can be seen in this video, which demonstrates what the Daytona Edition Charger can do against its two-door sibling, the Challenger Hellcat.
It’s hard to say what model year the Challenger is, but that HEMI V8 is still putting down over 700 horsepower no matter what. Also, the weight difference between the two is rather negligible, so right off the bat, we knew this was going to be a close race, with both drivers playing a major role.
Here’s the part where you’re almost certainly going to be mad, or at least somewhat displeased: both drivers were pretty bad as far as launching the cars. We know, for a fact, that both the Charger Hellcat and the Challenger Hellcat are 11-second cars. A younger Dom Toretto would almost be proud – you'll get them in the 10-second range with drag radials.
To be more specific, you only need a little over 11 seconds to cover a quarter mile, usually, in one of these muscle cars. Here though, the Challenger won by crossing the line in 12.1 seconds, while the Charger needed 12.3 seconds. It was close, and the “right” car won, so to speak, but those were some poor times indeed.
Here’s a little something to help you wash this pill down: a 10.2-second Hellcat.
