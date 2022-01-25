Tuned Dodge Charger Scat Pack Races Challenger Hellcat, Loser Learns Painful Lesson

We enjoy these Dodge on Dodge battles every time we come across one, precisely because they provide us with insight regarding how much of a difference there is between various Challenger and Charger specifications when it comes to straight line performance.
All things being equal, there are no overlapping specifications for either of these two models. Sure, the difference can be negligible in certain conditions between something like a Hellcat and a Hellcat Redeye, but entry and mid-level specs are no match for anything wearing a factory supercharger.
Case in point, we have here a Charger Scat Pack, whose driver decided to try his luck against a Challenger Hellcat over a quarter mile. The driver of the Charger does, however, have an ace up his sleeve, because according to the uploader, the car features a bolt-on E85 setup, although we’re not exactly sure what that means in terms of horsepower.
If it was stock, we could tell you that its 6.4-liter HEMI V8 unit would’ve put down 485 hp (492 ps) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque.
As for the Challenger Hellcat, we can tell by the dual-snorkel hood that it’s a newer model (2019MY or newer), which means instead of its old 707 hp (717 ps), it’s now putting down 717 hp (727 ps), along with 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque.
In the end, whatever that Charger had done, it wasn’t enough to overcome its supercharged sibling, as the latter covered the quarter mile in 10.96 seconds at 127 mph (204 kph), whereas the four-door model could only manage a time of 11.83 seconds at just under 116 mph (186 kph) – that's a full second slower, with change.
The moral of this story is simple. Don’t go around biting off more than you can chew at the drag strip, and always know what your opponent is capable of.
