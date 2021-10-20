Widebody Challenger Scat Pack Drags and Rolls Tuned Civic Type R, Someone Wins by a Hair

Sometimes fans go to extremes just to showcase their assets. For example, a Dodge owner road-tripped from Florida to somewhere in Canada to have a beautiful Challenger in a battle on the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube.
One really needs to appreciate the level of commitment to have something like this happen. Luckily, Sam was also up to the task and came up with a worthy opponent. It’s a subtle one at first sight since it’s a much smaller (and manual, and FWD) Honda Civic Type R hatchback.
But to keep things as level as possible, the Challenger needs to fend off a tuned hot hatch that’s not just smaller and nimbler but also much lighter. As such, it’s an epic import versus domestic battle in the brewing, or one could even say it’s a traditional FWD versus RWD skirmish. Or another instance of the manual versus auto transmission war. Take your pick.
Well, let’s just say that it’s all of those combined in a single three-round drag and roll race encounter. And no worries, the Challenger is also special, although it does come in a stock technical configuration. Instead, the Dodge has the visuals going for itself, since we are dealing with a golden Challenger Scat Pack Widebody 50th anniversary.
Now, just to make sure we don’t spoil the surprise, here is a little hint (or two). As per tradition, the first race is from a standstill, coming up from the 2:55 mark after the intro, technical cards, and a little snippet of information regarding the Civic’s modifications. Then, it’s time for a couple of roll races from the 5:27 mark, and we have to say all three of them were as tight as they got!
And, surprising as it may be, one also needs to brace for a role reversal once the drivers switch the race setup from a traditional drag to the slightly more technical (but just as entertaining) roll scenario!
