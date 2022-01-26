Toyota GR Supra Drags Durango Hellcat, Stick Shift Mustang, Easily Shows Who's Boss

Many Toyota Supra purists loved to hate the fifth iteration of the iconic series when it first arrived in 2019. Complete with lots of Bavarian DNA, Austrian production, and a beastly BMW six-cylinder engine.
After a few heated years, the jury is still out whether Toyota did the right thing to partner up with BMW to produce the “A90” Supra (its internal code is J29/DB). And allow Magna Steyr to build it over in Austria, on the Old Continent. Some might still feel that even after many demonstrations of B58 straight-six prowess, the legend has been corrupted.
Well, it could be said that such detractors may never be persuaded. Alas, let’s try it. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube likes to entice us with multiple categories: America vs. Import, JDM vs. muscle car, SUV vs. coupe. And we could probably go on.
Truth be told, we would have appreciated a little more background for the nightly action from Bradenton Motorsport Park in Florida, that was just showcased in the channel’s latest video as of January 26th (embedded below). Better luck next time, perhaps. So, let’s proceed with the duet of battles.
Lining up first against the dark GR Supra is the most powerful three-row family behemoth on the planet. No need to guess the make and model. Because we are dealing with a white Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. It lives up to its Mopar reputation as much as it can. Even with AWD, it’s obvious from the very beginning that it is fighting a losing battle.
Nevertheless, the result is not too shabby at all: 10.52s for GR Supra and an 11.18s pass from the hulking Durango Hellcat. Next up, from the 0:31 mark, a Blue Oval probably thought it could fare better. It did, however, the stick shift S-197 II Mustang’s 10.89s run still was not enough to beat the GR Supra, which also improved to a 10.43s ET!
