Stick Shift Supercharged Mustang Drags Turbo Honda Civic Hatch, Surprisingly Loses

Again, following the normal line of thought still wouldn’t yield victory to Honda’s compact icon. It may be smaller, nimbler, and lighter but in stock form, it still should not stand a chance. After all, the S197-II Mustang is much newer in this dragstrip case. But once you factor in the desire for quarter-mile victory, it’s only normal to imagine that all bets are off.Besides, these two knights in aftermarket armor of the seemingly eternalvs. RWD and America vs. Import wars are far from being stock. As far as the Mustang is concerned because the owner actually chipped in with a few after-race thoughts on the video embedded below, we now have a bit more background. So, the blue ‘Stang is a stick-shift Roush supercharged Blue Oval, equipped with the company’s Gen 1, 2.3-liter unit.On the other hand, the crimson Honda Civic is a bit more mysterious. Still, judging by its pre-race shenanigans, one can easily assume it’s thoroughly turbocharged and looking to stand out in any quarter-mile crowd. And it does have the chance, once the race kicks off, even if at first the Mustang had a better start.Surprisingly, the Civic’s driver manages to recover the gap and ultimately secure the bragging rights with a 9.75s pass against Ford’s 10.03s run. All fine and dandy, but it begs a question: did the Mustang driver let off to make sure the track won’t boot him for being too fast (some venues impose certain safety constraints)?Well, the owner didn’t come back to respond to the subsequent user comment. But as far as we can tell, the brake lights did come up twice for a split second during the race... Anyway, we also know the ‘Stang is only going to get faster, as the driver said he just ordered a VMP Performance 2.65 TVS supercharger!