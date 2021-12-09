Nitrous Dodge Demon Drags Tesla Plaid, Victory Only Comes After Giving the Hit

Normally, a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon would stand no chance in a drag race against the mighty Tesla Model S Plaid. But the racetrack EV king might need a little bit of help to come out on top this time around.
Anyone with a crush on Dodge’s Demon and quarter-mile (or 1/8 mile) racing probably heard about Herman Young. His Demonology channel on YouTube chronicles – in a rather unique way – the racing exploits and other cool stuff related to his “Soul Snatcher” Challenger SRT Demon. It’s safe to say that his movie excerpts aren’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea...
But they’re less important than the fact that we are not dealing with a “regular” 840-horsepower Demon anymore. Instead, the Challenger SRT has lots of mods and a healthy dose of nitrous to make sure very few cars in the world are faster on the 1/8 or quarter-mile distance.
His latest video (embedded below) has a special guest in between the rest of the “mundane” racing pack. His friend EVSmokeATX has traveled to Young’s home track Xtreme Raceway Park (located in Ferris, Texas), and he didn’t come alone. Instead, he also brought his parachute-equipped Tesla Model S Plaid.
And that stopping device isn’t the only cool thing about this EV – notice the shiny paintjob/wrap and the bronze wheels. Well, at least during the first round those weren’t enough to blind the Dodge into submission. But let’s start with the beginning.
So, the first piece of drag action comes from the 1:29 mark, when the Demon meets a cool Fox Body Ford Mustang that also loves to go wheels up off the start line. That wasn’t enough, though, as the Challenger leaves with its pride intact. Then it’s up for GM to attempt a surprise, though we feel that its fourth-generation Chevy Camaro contender probably left the track feeling ashamed.
Anyway, it’s time for the big leagues from the 4:13 mark as round one of the Demon vs. Plaid (friendly) war begins. It seems the EV king has finally met a worthy match, as the tuned Challenger blasts off as if sent from a cannon and amasses a comfortable lead of around a car length.
Being a friendly encounter, from the 6:25 mark the second round of the joust has the Demon giving the hit and still almost catches up to the Plaid! There’s no round three, so overall victory will be awarded at a later date, and by split decision.
