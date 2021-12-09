Navy Blue 1969 Ford Bronco Stands Tall and Vintage on Fuel Wheels, Can Be Had

Enough time has passed for the enthusiasm surrounding the return of the Bronco nameplate in Ford’s lineup to wane, and that means the model is no longer as in the news as it used to be. And what do you know, this piece is not about the new Bronco either.
It is about a Bronco, true, but about one from the first generation, born all the way back in 1969. One of the original members of a family that would later be made famous by what might have very well been the slowest car chase ever recorded on film.
Described as the result of a “comprehensive nut and bolt rotisserie custom build completed in 2020,” this particular off-roader stands out in a relatively large crowd of such machines through a number of rare features. First up, its body is made with all new sheet metal, it is powered by a fuel-injected crate engine, and boasts an elegant, yet retro-styled custom interior. But let’s take things one at a time.
The Bronco is listed by Mecum for its January sale in Kissimmee, Florida, as an uncut gem. It comes into this world with a body wrapped in Navy Blue, sitting on Fuel Zypher wheels shod in BF Goodrich tires.
The wheels spin courtesy of a 302ci (5.0-liter) engine of undisclosed output, whose power is handled by a C4 automatic transmission, and breathing by a brand new exhaust system and a ram air system tucked away in the shaved front bumper.
Inside, we get Saddle Brown vinyl upholstery on the seats and elsewhere, a Tuffy center console, and Classic Instruments gauges in the dashboard. Although it looks retro, the Bronco does have a touch of modernity, which can be best felt when the stereo system or back-up camera comes into play. There’s even a roll cage in there, as what’s a Bronco without a touch of danger protection?
The SUV is apparently selling with reserve during the said auction, although we’re not being told how much that may be. The buyer will get, alongside the SUV, quite extensive documentation that includes build photos and receipts.
