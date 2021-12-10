2022 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover Ready for UK Launch, Pricing Starts at £41,845

Nissan is now accepting pre-orders for the 2022 Ariya in the United Kingdom. The electric crossover is available in four trim levels, with two battery options, and offers an estimated minimum range of up to 223 miles (359 km) in the base configuration.
The lineup comprises the Advance, Evolve, e-4ORCE Evolve, and e-4ORCE Performance, which kick off at £41,845 ($55,256), £51,090 ($67,464), £53,790 ($71,030), and £58,440 ($77,170) respectively.
With 214 hp (217 ps / 160 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque available on tap, the Ariya Advance uses a 63 kWh battery that enables a range of up to 223 miles (359 km). It does the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 7.5 seconds and tops out at 99 mph (160 kph). The Evolve variant uses an 87 kWh battery, brings 239 hp (242 ps / 178 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm), is 0.1 seconds quicker to 62 mph, and has an identical top speed. The range is estimated at up to 310 miles (499 km).
Choosing the e-4ORCE Evolve will get you 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) and the same 87 kWh battery. This version drops the acceleration time to 5.7 seconds and increases the top speed to 124 mph (200 kph). As far as the range is concerned, it’s estimated at 285 miles (459 km). Finally, the range-topping e-4ORCE Performance enjoys 388 hp (394 ps / 290 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm), has an identical top speed to the all-wheel drive Evolve, and needs 5.1 seconds to hit 62 mph from a standstill. It too uses the 87 kWh battery, which allows it to travel for up to 248 miles (399 km) on a full charge.
Nissan says that the range-topper gets a standard 22 kW charger, 20-inch alloy wheels, Sky Pack, Sport Pack, Bose Tech Pack, and blue Nappa leather seats. These are all available as options for the entry-level Advance, and opting for the 2WD and AWD Evolve will also get you the standard 22 kW charger, Bose Tech Pack, and Sky Pack, with the others costing extra. Speaking of things that cost more, these include all body colors save for the Aurora Green and the grey synthetic leather with Ultrasuede inserts for the two versions of the Evolve.
