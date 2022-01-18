Older GMC Yukon Drags Jaguar F-Type, Somehow Turbos Its Way Through a Victory

Although crossovers, SUVs, and trucks are becoming prevalent these days across the automotive industry, at the dragstrip, they’re still credited with the underdog status. Most of the time.
Well, there is nothing screaming underdog more than seeing an older, hulking SUV duke it out for quarter-mile glory with a nimble, contemporary two-door sports car. And the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is kind enough to give us the odd pairing of the day between a 2000s SUV and a fresh Coupe.
The video embedded below is the latest on the channel (as of January 18th, 2022) and shows the nightly skirmish taking place in Bithlo, Florida, at the Orlando Speed World Dragway. A regularly entertaining venue for this channel, and one that surely has some shiny action to keep us entertained.
As far as we can tell, the battle takes place between a second-generation GMC Yukon (GMT800, model years 2000 to 2006) and a pre-facelift Jaguar F-Type Coupe. As always, feel free to notify us if we got anything wrong. After all, the description does not give us too many pointers. Aside from mentioning the GM Yukon is turbocharged, that is.
Naturally, that got us interested in the outcome of the quick feud of the classic “SUV vs. sports car” variety. Logically, from an OEM standpoint, this should be an easy win for the latter. But since a little (or more) aftermarket work is involved, the outcome is always open to surprises. And those did not wait long before turning up.
First of all, the GMC Yukon takes off the start line way better than its nimbler opponent. Looking like a yacht with its bow high up above the water, the SUV took the lead and never relinquished until the end. That caused people in the audience to stand up in amazement... and cheer!
Now, the odd thing. The ETs (11.54s vs. 11.42s) gave the crown to Jaguar’s F-Type. But as it turns out, the winning light was actually awarded to the surprisingly quick turbo GMC Yukon.
